Virtana Welcomes Chief Revenue Officer Steve Hershkowitz Following $73M Financing and Profitable Exponential Growth in Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced that Steve Hershkowitz has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This news follows the company's latest announcements of $73M in funding and continued sales growth through 2021 into the new year.

Steve brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience at small start-ups and large Fortune 100 companies. Fortune 100 companies included Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Avaya, and 3Com and small companies included LuxN, with recent work for Pensando Systems.

"I am excited to be joining Virtana at this exhilarating time. The company has a rare combination of innovative technologies, a collaborative environment, and a people-focused, customer-obsessed servant leadership culture. It is a privilege to be joining such a talented team and to lead the next phase of our profitable growth," said Steve Hershkowitz, CRO of Virtana.

He added, "Virtana is on the cutting-edge of this growing hybrid cloud market—simplifying the way customers manage their hybrid IT estate with a unified AI/ML-powered, multi-cloud management platform. The company is well positioned to lead the industry as we capture the enterprise accelerated digital transformation market in transition."

Steve has built and transformed sales teams that out-perform expectations and exceed sales goals, consistently delivering predictable results; this is a work ethic and discipline he earned while serving in the US Air Force. He has a long history of competing at the highest levels, building channel sales that scale, driving focused execution, capturing markets in transition, and helping customers transform their businesses. He played a key role in the largest business transformation in US history—Hewlett Packard's 2015 split—creating a new core strategy, divesting businesses, operational turnaround, and establishing a new high-tech company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Virtana Executive Leadership team, to further supercharge our profitable revenue growth trajectory and lead our sales and channel teams around the world," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana.

As CRO of Virtana, Steve will focus on expanding Virtana's hybrid cloud segment and scaling the business through partnerships, all while improving operational efficiencies.

Kash continued, "Steve has an impressive, diverse background across all aspects of sales and channel. He brings strong multi-cloud infrastructure experience as we continue on our mission to help our customers simplify cloud complexity, lower customer cloud costs by more than 20%, to accelerate digital transformation and drive human progress."

Virtana's latest cloud solution, Virtana Optimize, radically simplifies management of hybrid cloud IT infrastructure by optimizing cost, capacity, and performance in real time on an ongoing basis. Companies can try Virtana Optimize for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

