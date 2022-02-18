Bonobos Pioneers Streetleisure Category with Bonobos Fielder

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonobos, the menswear brand that defined the digitally native vertical brand movement, today announces the launch of Bonobos Fielder, a brand extension of Streetleisure styles offered at an accessible price point for today's Gen Z.

Bonobos Fielder disrupts the current trends of athleisure and gorpcore by infusing them with streetwear influences, putting a new "Streetleisure" category on the map. Designed with bright, bold hues and made with well-fabricated, functional materials, the clothing is meant to be moved in, and to inspire creativity and exploration.

"Bonobos at its core is about celebrating self-expression and fueling it with confidence," says David Sasson, Chief Operating Officer at Bonobos. "Through Bonobos Fielder, we're sharing these core values with the next generation, while also catering to its style and price preferences."

The pieces are made with quality materials that are highly functional - from packable jackets, to stretch convertible cargo pants - all at an attainable price point, with styles starting at $14.

Bonobos Fielder will also regularly collaborate with new and established artists on collection designs, to continuously excite and inspire its younger consumers. The Spring and Summer 2022 lines of Bonobos Fielder feature artwork by Mike Perry.

"Bonobos Fielder helps create a level playing field for those seeking stylish, practical pieces made with quality fabrics and details at accessible price points," adds Sasson.

The brand extension will be available at Bonobos.com/Fielder, and will also be sold on Walmart.com/Bonobos Fielder and at select 250 Walmart stores.

"Bonobos Fielder provides us with an entirely new style aesthetic to reach young adult consumers," says Denise Incandela, EVP, Apparel Division and Private Brands, Walmart US. "We are confident that the brand's innovative, quality Streetleisure styles will enable us to take more of our customer's closet share, as well as appeal to a new type of fashion consumer."

Bonobos Fielder is available now. Sizes range from XS - XXXL and MSRP ranges from $14 for a Short Sleeve Pocket Tee to $40 for a Packable Mixed Media Jacket.

About Bonobos:

Bonobos began in 2007 as a solution to a problem: finding pants that actually fit. What first started out as a company designing chinos with a better-fitting curved waistband, has since expanded to include a full wardrobe of functional, stylish, better-fitting men's clothing, for every guy, for every occasion, with clothes available to order online and to try on at any one of our Guideshops.

Bonobos wants to give every guy the chance to feel good about his own fit, to feel as comfortable in his clothes as he is in his own skin, to have confidence in his place in the world, and to use that confidence to help others along the way. Because we believe in a world where all men fit. Check out more at www.Bonobos.com .

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

