Cathay Pacific Airways selects Sabre's agile fares solutions to ensure the right market position as the carrier eyes future recovery Hong Kong's home carrier will be using Sabre's AirVision Fares Manager and complementary Fares Optimizer solutions to monitor and manage fares to drive revenue optimization

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways, to enable the carrier to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation in today's complex and dynamic travel marketplace.

Sabre's AirVision Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer bring together integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to fares management by incorporating publicly available competitor fare benchmarking and automating fare rule adjustments, empowering analysts to make astute pricing decisions in an effort to drive incremental revenue opportunities. Fares Manager helps airlines by proactively detecting and automatically suggesting responses to competitive price changes by optimizing and publishing fares and rules with minimal latency. Meanwhile, Fares Optimizer empowers airlines to utilize booking and shopping data to understand purchase behaviour and optimize fares based on demand, price sensitivity and competition.

"It's essential to be able to mine real time market data to respond dynamically to market conditions while taking into account customer segmentation, demand, willingness to pay and competition," said Cathay Pacific General Manager, Revenue Management Navin Chellaram. "As the industry looks to recovery, we want to ensure we move forward with the right technology partner to modernise our fares management model, enhance our business processes and offer our customers the right fares every time."

Moving to Sabre's agile pricing solutions will enable Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong's home carrier which is a founding member of the oneworld® global alliance to transition to a robust, cloud-based fares solution.

"At Sabre, we are resolutely focused on technological transformation," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, "so we're thrilled to be able to support Cathay as they embark on their technological advancement journey. There are many factors that need to come into play to accelerate recovery in the industry and, for all airlines, it's essential they have the right technological tools in their armoury to enable them to offer the most attractive, competitive fares amid dynamic market conditions."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

