CoinField Coin (CFC) Is Now Officially Listed on the CoinField Exchange

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulated European Cryptocurrency Exchange CoinField has launched its native coin ''CoinField Coin (CFC)'' on its platform .

CFC plays a central role in CoinField's ecosystem and it is now available to trade for 6 different pairs include CFC/XRP,CFC/USDT,CFC/USDC,CFC/EUR,CFC/USD, and CFC/GBP.

CFC is a utility token with a limit of 1,000,000,000 units; this amount of coins is fixed and will never be increased. It is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. The CoinField Coin (CFC) sparked interest and made it through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) starting on December 7th, 2021, with the opening price of $1 per unit.

CFC offers a wide range of benefits to its holders. It can be used to pay any fees on the CoinField platform, including the exchange fees, withdrawal fees, listing fees and many more. All CFC holders will get a discount on trading fees of up to 50% and will be able to apply for CFC Staking Programs, which offers a reward pool of 50,000,000 CFC. Rewards range from 5% to 15% per year.

In 2022, CoinField plans to expand its current ecosystem with many ambitious projects, including unique and unmatched projects for good security and the increasingly popular NFT marketplace and exploration of the GameFi domain. Additionally, CoinFIeld is working with various new regulations and jurisdictions, such as BVI, Canada, and Singapore to ensure that its services are in compliance with local laws and simplify user onboarding processes.

''CoinField is based in the European Union (EU) and operates in 186 countries worldwide. It has military-grade security that has never been hacked. CFC potential is highlighted by it being the cryptocurrency to help investors save on trading fees, earn rewards and enhance Food Security in Africa" said Alex Lightman, Executive Chairman & President of CoinField.

About CoinField:

CoinField is a European centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange and virtual currency wallet system supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under license numbers FVT000111. Their headquarter is located in Tallinn, Estonia, with multiple global offices. CoinField is a reliable trading engine on a mission to broaden its horizons worldwide, and its trading platform and its mobile application are available to trade 24/7. For more information, please visit https://www.coinfield.com .

