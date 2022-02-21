HITACHI ASTEMO AND TEAM PENSKE RENEW INDYCAR PARTNERSHIP FOR 2022 -<span class="legendSpanClass">Two-time champion Josef Newgarden will drive the Team Penske No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet</span>

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Astemo and Team Penske will continue their winning INDYCAR SERIES partnership for the 2022 season with two-time series champion Josef Newgarden behind the wheel of the No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet.

No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet (PRNewswire)

The talented American driver will be looking for his third INDYCAR SERIES title and first Indianapolis 500 win. Newgarden enters the 2022 season with 15 pole positions and 20 wins in his INDYCAR career. Last year he competed for the INDYCAR SERIES championship down to the final lap of the season in Long Beach, where he finished as the series runner up.

On the No. 2 car the Hitachi name will appear on the sides and rear wing and Astemo will appear on both front wings. Hitachi Astemo provides fuel-system components for all of the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged Chevrolet racing engines in the INDYCAR SERIES.

"Hitachi is entering the eleventh year of its partnership with Team Penske and we are looking forward to another successful year in 2022," said Rob Sharpe, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Hitachi Astemo Americas. "We also are proud to be a technology partner with Chevrolet in the development of its highly successful INDYCAR engine program.

"In addition to helping drive success on the track, Hitachi Astemo technology continues to improve the performance of cars, trucks and motorcycles around the world."

2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES -- Hitachi Primary Sponsored Races*

Date City Race Course February 27 St. Petersburg Streets of St. Petersburg April 10 Long Beach Streets of Long Beach June 5 Detroit Raceway at Belle Isle Park July 17 Toronto Streets of Toronto July 23 Newton, IA Iowa Speedway Race 1 July 24 Newton, IA Iowa Speedway Race 2 September 4 Portland, OR Portland International Raceway September 11 Monterey, CA WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

* Races where Hitachi logos will be prominently displayed on the car of Josef Newgarden, Hitachi's contract driver.

For more info, please visit Hitachi Astemo's motorsports webpage at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/motorsports/sponsorship/indy.html

Hitachi Astemo is a global automotive technology company formed by the recent merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with Honda's Keihin, Showa and Nissin groups. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has approximately 90,000 employees and leadership positions in a wide range of product areas including AD/ADAS, software and powertrain, as well as chassis and motorcycle systems.

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. For more Hitachi Astemo corporate information, please visit www.hitachiastemo.com. Additional product information is available at www.hitachiastemo.com/en/products/.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in motorsports history with 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Newgarden enters the 2022 INDYCAR season with 15 pole positions and 20 wins. Born in Hendersonville, Tennessee, he lives in Nashville. More information is available at www.teampenske.com.

