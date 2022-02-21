Nestlé Health Science Completes Acquisition of Vital Proteins

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science has completed the final acquisition of Vital Proteins, the market leader in collagen in the United States and a leading lifestyle and wellness platform offering supplements, beverages and food products. Nestlé Health Science acquired a majority stake in Vital Proteins in 2020.

Nestlé Health Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vital Proteins) (PRNewswire)

"Vital Proteins has had incredible growth over the past two years," said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science. "We have worked to expand the brand geographically, scale up R&D and innovate on new products. More people around the world are becoming aware of how collagen can be incorporated into their wellness journeys."

Vital Proteins will continue to be run out of Chicago, Illinois. Tracey Halama, previously Chief Revenue Officer and President of Vital Proteins, has been appointed CEO as Kurt Seidensticker, founder of Vital Proteins, steps aside.

"Kurt and his team have done an amazing job building Vital Proteins. It was Kurt's vision that made it possible and I look forward to working with him as a Nestlé Health Science advisor," said Behar. "Vital Proteins' new CEO, Tracey Halama, has been an invaluable asset to the business over the past eight years. Under her leadership, we will see even further growth."

Financial details of the transaction are not being released.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® is America's number 1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.** Vital Proteins® has expanded into international markets including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. In 2019, the brand launched Vital Performance™— a full spectrum lineup of high performance, collagen-based products. These products are tailored to meet the functional needs of our consumers and help fuel their athletic journeys. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 10/03/2021.

**This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Proteins