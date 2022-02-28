Global Cord Blood Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022

Added 18,985 New Subscribers in 3Q22

Revenues Up 9.1% YoY to RMB317.2 Million ($49.8 Million)

Gross Profit Up 9.8% YoY to RMB269.9 Million ($42.4 Million)

Operating Income Up 20.8% YoY to RMB149.7 Million ($23.5 Million)

Non-GAAP Operating Income Up 18.6% YoY to RMB161.6 Million ($25.4 Million)

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased by 9.1% year-over-year ("YoY") to RMB317.2 million ( $49.8 million ).

New subscribers and accumulated subscriber base were 18,985 and 955,864 [1] , respectively.

Gross profit increased by 9.8% YoY to RMB269.9 million ( $42.4 million ). Gross margin increased to 85.1% from 84.6% in the prior year period.

Operating income increased by 20.8% YoY to RMB149.7 million ( $23.5 million ). Operating margin increased to 47.2% from 42.6% in the prior year period.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization ("non-GAAP operating income" [2] ) increased by 18.6% YoY to RMB161.6 million ( $25.4 million ).

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by 15.1% to RMB134.2 million ( $21.1 million ).

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB121.8 million ( $19.1 million ).

First Nine Months Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased by 10.3% YoY to RMB946.0 million ( $148.5 million ).

New subscribers and accumulated subscriber base were 57,724 and 955,864 [1] , respectively.

Gross profit increased by 11.1% YoY to RMB804.7 million ( $126.3 million ).

Operating income increased by 17.7% YoY to RMB466.7 million ( $73.2 million ).

Non-GAAP operating income [2] increased by 16.0% YoY to RMB502.9 million ( $78.9 million ).

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by 4.2% to RMB396.3 million ( $62.2 million ), as growth in operating income was partially offset by a decrease in fair value of equity securities, or "mark-to-market loss."

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 7.6% YoY to RMB451.6 million ( $70.9 million ).

"Despite ongoing challenges from a resurgence of COVID-19 and the general trend of fewer newborns in China, we managed to recruit 18,985 new subscribers in the third quarter," said Ms. Ting Zheng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of GCBC. "As regulatory uncertainties affecting China's cord blood banking industry remain as we head to the Year of Tiger, management will continue to monitor any potential regulatory changes, while carrying on with our operating efforts and thoroughly examining business development opportunities related to cord blood stem cells, as we aim to generate growth in new areas."

Summary – Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021





Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021 (in thousands)

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$





















Revenues

290,798

317,202 49,776

857,318

946,046 148,455 Gross Profit

245,920

269,921 42,357

724,279

804,715 126,277 Operating Income[3]

123,957

149,719 23,494

396,627

466,727 73,239 Change in Fair Value of



















Equity Securities

6,003

599 94

30,107

(6,416) (1,007) Net Income Attributable to

the Company's

Shareholders

116,570

134,192 21,058

380,513

396,349 62,195 Earnings per Ordinary



















Share (RMB/US$)



















– Basic

0.96

1.11 0.17

3.13

3.26 0.51 – Diluted

0.96

1.11 0.17

3.13

3.26 0.51





















Revenues Breakdown (%)



















Processing Fees and Other



















Services

56.8%

57.1%



57.3%

57.7%

Storage Fees

43.2%

42.9%



42.7%

42.3%























New Subscribers (persons)

17,802

18,985



52,678

57,724

Total Accumulated

Subscribers (persons)

882,982

955,864[1]



882,982

955,864[1]



Summary – Selected Cash Flow Statement Items





Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021 (in thousands)

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$ Net cash provided by



















operating activities

144,988

121,779 19,110

419,631

451,578 70,862 Net cash used in



















investing activities

(5,996)

(7,145) (1,122)

(17,316)

(13,378) (2,098) Net cash used in



















financing activities

-

- -

(6,074)

(7,729) (1,212)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES. Revenues increased by 9.1% YoY to RMB317.2 million ($49.8 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as a result of the increase in new subscribers and a larger subscriber base.

During the reporting quarter, the Group recorded a 6.6% YoY increase in new subscribers to 18,985 despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the general downward trend of newborns in the Company's operating markets. Revenues generated from processing fees and other services increased by 9.7% YoY to RMB181.2 million ($28.5 million) in the reporting quarter, representing 57.1% of total revenues compared to 56.8% in the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2021, the accumulated subscriber base expanded to 955,864[1]. Revenues generated from storage fees increased by 8.3% YoY to RMB136.0 million ($21.3 million) in the reporting quarter.

GROSS PROFIT. Gross profit for the third quarter increased by 9.8% YoY to RMB269.9 million ($42.4 million). Due to the effect of economy of scale, which was partially offset by higher labor costs, gross margin improved to 85.1% from 84.6% in the prior year period.

OPERATING INCOME. As a result of topline growth and tighter cost control measures, operating income for the reporting quarter increased by 20.8% YoY to RMB149.7 million ($23.5 million). Operating margin improved to 47.2% from 42.6% in the prior year period. Depreciation and amortization expenses for the third quarter were RMB11.9 million ($1.9 million), compared to RMB12.3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income[2] increased by 18.6% YoY to RMB161.6 million ($25.4 million) in the reporting quarter.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter decreased to RMB6.8 million ($1.1 million) from RMB9.0 million in the prior year period.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. During the reporting quarter, the Company continued to closely monitor its sales and promotional activities as obstacles for frontline client access resulting from COVID 19 protocols remained. In light of labor cost saving, sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.5% YoY to RMB65.9 million ($10.3 million). Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 20.8%, compared to 23.7% in the prior year period.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 7.9% YoY to RMB47.4 million ($7.4 million) due to higher professional fees, partially offset by lower staff costs and provisions. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues edged down to 15.0% from 15.1% in the prior year period.

OTHER INCOME.

Change in fair value of equity securities. In the reporting period, the Company recognized a mark-to-market gain of RMB0.6 million ($0.09 million), compared to a mark-to-market gain of RMB6.0 million in the prior year period. The changes were mainly attributable to the Company's investments in equity securities.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS. Income before income tax for the third quarter increased by 14.2% YoY to RMB159.1 million ($25.0 million). Income tax expense for the third quarter was RMB23.6 million ($3.7 million). Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the reporting quarter increased by 15.1% YoY to RMB134.2 million ($21.1 million). Net margin for the reporting quarter increased to 42.3% from 40.1% of the prior year period.

EARNINGS PER SHARE. Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was RMB1.11 ($0.17).

Nine Month Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased by 10.3% YoY to RMB946.0 million ($148.5 million) due to the increase in new subscribers and an enlarged subscriber base. Revenues from processing fees and other services increased by 11.2% YoY to RMB546.1 million ($85.7 million), and revenues from storage fees increased by 9.2% YoY to RMB399.9 million ($62.8 million). Gross profit increased by 11.1% YoY to RMB804.7 million ($126.3 million). Operating income increased by 17.7% YoY to RMB466.7 million ($73.2 million). Non-GAAP operating income[2] increased by 16.0% YoY to RMB502.9 million ($78.9 million). As growth in operating income was partially offset by a mark-to-market loss, net income attributable to the Company's shareholders improved by 4.2% to RMB396.3 million ($62.2 million). Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share increased to RMB3.26 ($0.51). Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 improved by 7.6% YoY to RMB451.6 million ($70.9 million).

[1] During the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2021, 18,985 and 57,724 new subscribers were recruited. During the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Company determined that the recoverability of 1,213 and 3,297 private cord blood units was remote and therefore, the Company terminated their subscription services according to the subscription contracts. Out of these prior private cord blood units, 999 and 2,683 prior private cord blood units were being treated as if they were donated cord blood units and will be part of the Company's non-current inventories. Hence, the net accumulated subscriber base was 955,864 as of December 31, 2021. [2] See exhibit 3 to this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income to exclude the non-cash items related to the depreciation and amortization expenses to the comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). [3] The reported operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 included depreciation and amortization expenses related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of RMB12.3 million and RMB11.9 million ($1.9 million), respectively. The reported operating income for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 included depreciation and amortization expenses related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of RMB36.9 million and RMB36.2 million ($5.7 million), respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP results for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2021, include non-cash items related to depreciation and amortization expenses. To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company has provided adjusted financial information excluding the impact of these items in this press release. The non-GAAP financial measure represents non-GAAP operating income. Such adjustment is a departure of U.S. GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that these adjusted measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to the Company's historical performance. Also, management uses non-GAAP operating income as a measurement tool for evaluating actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. These adjusted measures should not be considered an alternative to operating income, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures are not necessarily comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company. A reconciliation of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP results appears in exhibit 3 accompanying this press release. This additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financials. The adjusted financial information that the Company provides also may differ from the adjusted information provided by other companies.

EXHIBIT 1





GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31 and December 31, 2021













March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands except share data) ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 6,075,798

6,505,014

1,020,780

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses











(March 31, 2021: RMB137,961; December 31, 2021:











RMB152,100 (US$23,868)) 130,298

154,074

24,177

Inventories 44,257

47,390

7,437

Prepaid expenses and other receivables 47,788

75,721

11,882

Total current assets 6,298,141

6,782,199

1,064,276

Property, plant and equipment, net 498,656

480,229

75,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,039

3,434

539

Non-current deposits 344,752

343,541

53,909

Non-current accounts receivable, less allowance for credit











losses (March 31, 2021: RMB67,095; December 31,











2021: RMB59,173 (US$9,286)) 217,208

253,539

39,785

Inventories 91,446

94,555

14,838

Intangible assets, net 88,202

84,737

13,297

Investment in equity securities at fair value 117,911

107,726

16,905

Other equity investment 189,129

189,129

29,678

Deferred tax assets 55,845

58,637

9,201

Total assets 7,906,329

8,397,726

1,317,787















LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accounts payable 9,479

11,674

1,832

Accrued expenses and other payables 136,448

144,668

22,702

Operating lease liabilities 1,636

1,695

266

Deferred revenue 449,359

451,974

70,925

Income tax payable 29,547

26,483

4,156

Total current liabilities 626,469

636,494

99,881

Non-current deferred revenue 2,392,906

2,457,490

385,634

Non-current operating lease liabilities 147

-

-

Other non-current liabilities 482,224

499,900

78,445

Deferred tax liabilities 16,132

16,245

2,549

Total liabilities 3,517,878

3,610,129

566,509





EQUITY











Shareholders' equity of Global Cord Blood











Corporation











Ordinary shares











- US$0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,











121,687,974 and 121,551,075 shares issued and











outstanding as of March 31 and December 31, 2021,











respectively 83

83

13

Additional paid-in capital 2,101,582

2,101,582

329,784

Treasury stock, at cost (March 31 and December 31,











2021: 136,899 shares, respectively) (2,815)

(2,815)

(442)

Accumulated other comprehensive losses (103,179)

(106,718)

(16,746)

Retained earnings 2,386,187

2,782,536

436,640

Total equity attributable to Global Cord Blood











Corporation 4,381,858

4,774,668

749,249

Non-controlling interests 6,593

12,929

2,029

Total equity 4,388,451

4,787,597

751,278

Total liabilities and equity 7,906,329

8,397,726

1,317,787



EXHIBIT 2





GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

















Three months ended December 31,

Nine months ended December 31,





2020

2021

2020

2021





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands except per share data)





























Revenues

290,798

317,202

49,776

857,318

946,046

148,455

Cost of revenues

(44,878)

(47,281)

(7,419)

(133,039)

(141,331)

(22,178)

Gross profit

245,920

269,921

42,357

724,279

804,715

126,277

Operating expenses

























Research and development

(8,985)

(6,845)

(1,074)

(18,283)

(17,516)

(2,749)

Sales and marketing

(68,994)

(65,916)

(10,344)

(178,178)

(182,243)

(28,598)

General and administrative

(43,984)

(47,441)

(7,445)

(131,191)

(138,229)

(21,691)

Total operating expenses

(121,963)

(120,202)

(18,863)

(327,652)

(337,988)

(53,038)

Operating income

123,957

149,719

23,494

396,627

466,727

73,239

Other income, net

























Interest income

7,190

8,004

1,256

22,767

24,183

3,795

Foreign currency exchange

























gains/(losses)

75

(526)

(83)

183

(395)

(62)

Change in fair value of equity securities

6,003

599

94

30,107

(6,416)

(1,007)

Dividend income

-

-

-

1,281

1,120

176

Others

2,152

1,329

209

5,070

2,551

400

Total other income, net

15,420

9,406

1,476

59,408

21,043

3,302

Income before income tax

139,377

159,125

24,970

456,035

487,770

76,541

Income tax expense

(21,220)

(23,568)

(3,698)

(70,131)

(85,085)

(13,352)

Net income

118,157

135,557

21,272

385,904

402,685

63,189

Net income attributable to

























non-controlling interests

(1,587)

(1,365)

(214)

(5,391)

(6,336)

(994)

Net income attributable to

























Global Cord Blood Corporation's

























Shareholders

116,570

134,192

21,058

380,513

396,349

62,195





























Earnings per share:

























Attributable to ordinary shares

























- Basic

0.96

1.11

0.17

3.13

3.26

0.51

- Diluted

0.96

1.11

0.17

3.13

3.26

0.51



















































































Other comprehensive losses,

net of nil income taxes

























- Foreign currency translation

























adjustments

(4,289)

(1,364)

(214)

(8,930)

(3,539)

(555)

Comprehensive income

113,868

134,193

21,058

376,974

399,146

62,634





























Comprehensive income attributable to

























non-controlling interests

(1,587)

(1,365)

(214)

(5,391)

(6,336)

(994)

Comprehensive income

























attributable to Global Cord Blood

























Corporation's shareholders

112,281

132,828

20,844

371,583

392,810

61,640



EXHIBIT 3

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021





Three months ended

Nine months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2020

2021



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands)



















































GAAP amount of operating























income

123,957

149,719

23,494

396,627

466,727

73,239 Depreciation and amortization























expenses[4]

12,297

11,887

1,865

36,919

36,152

5,673 Non-GAAP operating























income

136,254

161,606

25,359

433,546

502,879

78,912











[4] Depreciation and amortization expenses relate to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets respectively.





