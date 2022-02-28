NASA Awards Contract for Safety and Mission Assurance Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected KBR Wyle Services LLC of Greenbelt, Maryland, to provide safety and mission assurance services to the agency in various locations across the country.

The Safety and Mission Assurance, Audits, Assessments, and Analysis (SA3) Services contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision and a maximum potential value of approximately $71.7 million. The three-year base performance period of this contract begins April 1, 2022, and is followed by a two-year option, which would end March 31, 2027.

SA3 will provide safety and mission assurance services to NASA Headquarters in Washington and other NASA centers, programs, projects, and activities through the NASA Safety Center in Cleveland. These services include:

Audit, assessment, and analysis support

Institutional safety assessment and hazard analysis

System safety hazard analysis

Reliability and maintainability analysis

Risk analysis and management

Supply chain data management and analytics

Software safety and software assurance

Training and outreach

Quality engineering and assurance

Information systems

