Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Musical Sing-Along Act Dueling Pianos, All-Stars of Comedy and Ice Hockey Pros Head Overseas for Armed Forces Entertainment's Mid-Winter Run

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Entertainment is chasing away mid-winter blues with a variety of entertainment that is heading to Germany, Hungary, England, Alaska and Hawaii, beginning March 8 that includes cheerleaders from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four comedy all-stars, energetic musical talent from Dueling Pianos, and professional men and women hockey players.

Eight Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders are heading to Germany where they will perform dance and acrobatic routines, hold meet-and-greet and clinic events in Stuttgart, Spangdahlem and Wiesbaden, extending post-season fun March 8 – March 14. The Spirits Soar Tour begins March 8 at USAG Stuttgart; March 10 & 11 at Spangdahlem AB; March 13 & 14 at USAG Wiesdbaden.

All-Stars of Comedy are heading to Hungary, England and Germany March 11 – March 26 and include Caroline Picard, Tom Foss, John Wessling and Richie Holliday who bring the funny straight from their lives to our service members. Picard is a 15-year veteran of overseas military comedy shows including three tours in Iraq and brings her spicy style to the stage. As a member of Comics on Duty from 2005 to 2015, Foss traveled around the world entertaining our troops, racking up 5 tours to Iraq, 6 tours to Afghanistan, 11 to the Middle East, 4 in Europe, 3 to the Far East, plus on aircraft carriers, support ships and bases all around the United States. Texan Wessling was crowned Houston's Funniest Person in 1998, and has gone on to roast Jeff Foxworthy on Comedy Central, and made comedy history by performing in all 50 states in 50 consecutive days. Holliday uses his mesmerizing physicality to present a fun, energetic and brilliantly silly show. He is taking time from his long-term gig as a standup on Carnival Cruise Lines to tour with AFE.

Three energetic, versatile and highly-skilled musicians—Pamela Hopkins, Stephen Dakin, and Katy Marquardt of Dueling Pianos draw audience members into a sing-along, laugh-along interactive show. These musicians "duel it out," delivering spot-on versions of tunes from every era and every genre. They are headed to bases in Alaska and Hawaii beginning March 9 – 19. First stop is Alaska and Clear SFS, March 9; Fort Greely, March 10; Fort Wainwright, March 11, and Eielson AFB, March 12. To thaw out, Dueling Piano members head to Hawaii and perform at JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16 & 17 and Schofield Barracks, March 18 & 19.

Five hockey pros who have amassed Olympic Gold medals, NFL fame and coaching victories will be heading to Alaska March 23 – 27 as part of the Pro Hockey All-Stars Tour. Military personnel and their families will enjoy meet-and-greet opportunities and clinics designed to improve their game – no matter what sport they play – from tour participants.

Bill Flanagan has been coaching ice hockey all of his adult life. Flanagan was a four-year scholarship player at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute before beginning his coaching career, which include coaching more than 1500 games. He and his brother Joe Flanagan own and operate the Northern Cyclones team and training program in Massachusetts. Peter Harrold was a defensive powerhouse at Boston College, and played nine seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) on the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils. He represented the USA at the 2009 Ice Hockey World Championships; he now is a defensive coach for The Carolina Hurricanes. Chris Joseph played 19 years as a professional hockey player, making his NHL debut in 1987. He played for a multitude of U.S. teams and European teams in Finland, Germany and Italy. Tragically, Joseph lost his son, Jaxson Joseph, in a bus crash that involved the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in 2018. Brittany "The Otter" Ott, is a professional ice hockey player and a notable goaltender. She played at the University of Maine before joining the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) for the New Hampshire region team. A standout at Boston College, Haley Skarupa was the second highest scorer in Boston College history for both men and women and was a member of the United States' women's ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics. These exciting players and coaches will visit JB Elmendorf-Richardson, March 23, then to Fort Wainwright March 25—27.

AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke said this mid-winter series of entertainment brings upbeat energy in forms of cheer, music, comedy and sport to our service members serving far away. "We hope our military personnel serving abroad enjoy the positive energy and enthusiasm these individuals deliver, and the welcome diversion they provide," said Burke.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

