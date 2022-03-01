AAA - The Auto Club Group Partners with Super to Launch AAA Home Warranty Super's tech-driven solution is behind the newest addition to ACG's portfolio of insurance products

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced that it was selected by AAA - The Auto Club Group (ACG) to power its newly launched AAA Home Warranty product. ACG is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states. The new offering is the latest addition to ACG's broad range of insurance products—from home insurance to life insurance.

AAA Home Warranty will first be available to AAA members and non-members in the following Carolina markets: Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Greensboro. ACG plans to expand to other markets in the near future.

On average, homeowners spend nearly $3000 a year on home repairs . Administered by Super, AAA Home Warranty plans are designed to protect homeowners from unexpected home repair and maintenance costs. Plans include coverage for appliance and system breakdowns as well as maintenance services like rekeying to carpet cleaning. In addition, a technology-powered customer experience makes caring for a home easier—from a mobile app to easily request and schedule services, maintaining a digital record of all the work done to a home, to a cashless transaction system that offers a seamless payment process and detects fraud.

"We're excited for this opportunity to partner with such a trusted brand like AAA to help them fulfill their promise to give members and customers total peace-of-mind," said Jorey Ramer, Co-founder and CEO, Super. "I'm confident that together we'll deliver a first-rate experience for homeowners seeking value, reliable coverage and exceptional service."

"We are always seeking innovative ways to provide value and protection for members and customers," said Jim Ejupi, Vice President of Membership, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "With their technology-driven approach to caring for a home and helping homeowners protect their valuable investment, partnering with Super on an important endeavor like this just made sense."

To learn more about AAA Home Warranty plans, visit www.aaa.com/homeservices .

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA's mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Super

Super is a San Francisco-based insurtech company. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home. Partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, Super's vision is to make caring for a home carefree. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

