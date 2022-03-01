ABATIX Opens New Branch In Chicago, Illinois

MESQUITE, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abatix, a nationally recognized supplier of products for the General Construction, Industrial Safety, Petrochemical, Energy, Environmental, Hospital, Fire and Water Restoration, and Disaster Response industries is pleased to announce the opening of its fourteenth national branch in the Chicago area located at 833 W Hawthorne Ln., West Chicago, Illinois.

Industry veteran Dan Vaughn leads ABATIX's Chicago branch as the Regional Manager. "Dan brings over a decade of great experience on both the contractor and the supply side of the restoration industry. Dan has a true passion for serving the customer and is a perfect fit for the ABATIX culture.", stated Paul Machart, ABATIX General Manager.

The Chicago branch serves the entire state of Illinois as well as the surrounding Midwest region. "We are excited to be opening our fourteenth location in the Chicago area, where we will bring our world-class customer service culture," explains Terry Shaver, ABATIX President. "With Dan's vast experience and the area's strategic location, Chicago is a great fit for ABATIX."

About ABATIX Corp.

Established in 1983, ABATIX is a nationally recognized supplier serving the restoration, industrial, construction, and disaster response markets with thousands of products from some of the most trusted brands in the business. Abatix is a customer-first distributor where service, knowledge, and community matter.

