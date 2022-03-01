ADOLESCENT CONTENT REPORTS ONLY 8% OF GEN Z FEEL BRANDS UNDERSTAND THEIR GENERATION

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolescent Content , the female and Black-founded Gen Z advertising agency, creative consultancy and content studio dedicated to creating equitable opportunity for emerging BIPOC and LGBTQ+ creators in advertising and entertainment, today released a 10,000-word insights report. ' Do not disturb: An investigation into brands, influencers, and why Gen Z keeps leaving you on read ' gathers data collected throughout 2021 from 400 Gen Z respondents. The report presents new statistic-driven perspectives for Gen Z marketing from the preeminent experts in the field.

We must understand that young consumers are driven to see themselves and their values reflected in brands they support.

It's no secret that today's brands and entertainment companies often struggle to connect with this audience. As detailed in the report, 78% of Gen Zers are skeptical of brands' commitments to issues like equity, diversity, and sustainability. Despite Gen Z's purchasing power, expected to reach $33 trillion by 2033, the generational divide between legacy brands, creative teams, and a growing Gen Z target audience has dire implications for brands misunderstanding important cultural touchpoints.

Adolescent Content Junior Creative Strategists Jeremiah Jones and Sydney N. Sweeney worked with the larger Adolescent Gen Z research team to offer key insights to crack the code of today's most mystifying audience, detailing how marketers can authentically connect with today's youth. Do Not Disturb leverages the agency's YouthTellers research division made up of 50,000 Gen Zers from diverse worldwide communities (BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other varied socioeconomic backgrounds).

"The data and narrative we've uncovered about Gen Z's values that Do Not Disturb presents is unparalleled, as traditional marketing fails to keep up with generational changes in perceptions about brand's marketing efforts and Gen Z media consumption," says Co-founder and CCO Ramaa Mosley. "Like all of Adolescent Content's work, the report is authored completely by Gen Z. As new generations seek content that accurately reflects their lived experiences, we must also understand that young consumers are driven to see themselves and their values reflected in the brands they support."

Since 2013, Adolescent Content has helped brands reach youth with high-quality insights, research, strategy and content made by youth creatives. The founders have been nurturing a global network of over 5,000 diverse, young creatives (13-26 years old), uncovering the distinction between meaningful, youth-driven content and the content driven by ineffective traditional marketing tactics. The key insight? Without direct lines of communication with the consumers of tomorrow, legacy brands will find themselves struggling to connect with changing markets.

The entirety of the report can be accessed through AdolescentContent.com .

Adolescent Content is a Black- and female-founded Gen Z advertising agency and content studio with a global network of over 5,000 Gen Z BIPOC and LGBTQ+ creators in 20 countries. They are trusted partners to the world's largest digital brands, with Gen Z strategists leading the next wave of storytellers worldwide. They believe that content made for youth should be crafted by youth creators, from research and insights to strategy and execution.

