Alma Joins Evernorth's Behavioral Health Network to Increase Access to High Quality, In-Network Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma , a membership-based network that helps independent mental health care providers build thriving private practices, has joined Evernorth's behavioral health network. Evernorth is the health services business of Cigna Corporation.

"Our expansion with Evernorth marks a major step forward in our commitment to make high quality mental health care more accessible and affordable for people across the country," said Alma founder and CEO Harry Ritter. "As we expand nationally, we're focused on building a network of diverse and culturally competent therapists to ensure we're better serving people's needs and providing true access."

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for mental health services has skyrocketed. An estimated four in 10 adults in the U.S . reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive order in 2021, up from one in 10 adults in 2019. Finding the right in-network therapist that is equipped to address an individual's specific needs can be challenging. Alma is addressing this gap head on by making it easier and financially rewarding for providers to accept insurance and reach more diverse client populations.

Starting now, customers can search Alma's free online directory to find an in-network therapist that fits their schedule and meets their needs. Today, 30 percent of Alma's providers identify as Black or Hispanic and 10 percent identify as Asian (according to self-reported data). People can filter by age, gender, specialty, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, therapeutic style, specific concerns, and more to help them find the right fit. Individuals can also work with Alma's Client Matching team for a more personalized experience at no extra cost.

Over the past 12 months, Alma scaled its platform to support in-network mental health care in 48 states across the U.S. amid the surging pandemic. Alma's software platform enables therapists to seamlessly transition from providing in-person to virtual care and handles all the billing and claim management to let providers focus on their clients.

"As a therapist in private practice, it's important for me to be able to accept insurance so I can serve diverse patient populations while still managing the needs of my business. By joining Evernorth's network of participating providers, I'm able to focus on helping my clients while Alma handles all the administrative work and claim management that I don't have time to do," said Alma member Wianna Frias, LCSW.

