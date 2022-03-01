Boardsi Makes A Winning Connection

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Boardsi we aim to alter the current ways of forming business relationships, as well as fast track new ways that will ease the relationship between businesses and executives. We have been working with Robin Sue Meister (A Boardsi Executive Member). Through Boardsi, an introduction to Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp was made and she landed a seat on their Board, which has now gone public.

"I wanted to follow up since our last conversation to let you know how appreciative I am for the introduction to Dr. Saiful Khandaker and what an exciting experience it has been to be part of the Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp team. I have seen how hard Dr. Khandaker has worked to bring the company public and I am thrilled to be part of its Board and to see its future growth and direction," said Robin Miester

"Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "FEXDU" beginning on October 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with (i) each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock at the closing of the Company's initial business combination and (ii) each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FEXD", "FEXDR" and "FEXDW", respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 21st, subject to customary closing conditions."

https://www.accesswire.com/668634/Fintech-Ecosystem-Development-Corp-Announces-Pricing-of-100000000-Initial-Public-Offering

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp, a Delaware corporation was formed to develop a global financial ecosystem. Offering a diverse portfolio of products and services to serve both business and consumers in the United States, East Asia, South Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Based in Collegeville Pennsylvania FEXDU was founded and Launched in May 2021. Their team has extensive experience in managing and developing financial platforms in the mobile money sector as we begin to move into a cashless society.

