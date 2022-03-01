GroupSense Logs Record Customer and Revenue Growth in 2021 Company Adds Nearly 50 Fortune 1000 Companies and Governments to its Roster, Delivering Customer-Specific Intelligence to Help Them Significantly Reduce Digital Risk

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, today announced several notable achievements from 2021, including 75 percent year-over-year subscriber growth, adding nearly 50 new customers and 6 new partnerships, among many other impressive milestones. The company has successfully helped its customers reduce risk from data breaches, ransomware, election security, disinformation, fraud and more.

(PRNewswire)

Based on GroupSense's proven track record providing digital risk protection and ransomware remediation services, it added new Fortune 1000 customers in industries such as technology, finance and manufacturing. It also expanded its international footprint by adding companies across the globe, including significant wins in Europe and the Middle East, and it also won a large, strategic U.S. federal contract with partner Grant Thornton. In addition, GroupSense increased its already impressive customer renewal rate from 95 percent in 2020 to 98 percent in 2021.

Other company milestones from 2021 include:

"Last year we delivered on all of our goals and beyond, including rapidly growing the business with new customers and partners, expanding current customer engagements and providing new service offerings," said Minder. "Looking ahead to 2022, we hope to continue our strong growth, deepen our customer and partner roster while also further expanding our team to meet the demand from our customers – all to provide the industry's most comprehensive cyber reconnaissance services to reduce their risk from current and emerging cyber threats and ransomware attacks."

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GroupSense