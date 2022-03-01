Integrity Expands into Employee Group Benefits Market by Partnering with Resource Brokerage Addition of Midwest group benefits leader with strong focus on technology and service greatly enhances Integrity's mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Resource Brokerage, LLC, a brokerage general agency ("BGA") located in Schaumburg, Illinois, with a strong group benefits focus. As part of the acquisition, Blair Farwell, President of Resource Brokerage, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"At Integrity, we want to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead and partnering with Resource Brokerage will greatly enhance our mission. In addition to their formidable employee benefits expertise, Blair and his team have real compassion for the issues employers and individuals may face. Together, we can help even more employee groups have access to life, health and wealth benefits," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Resource Brokerage also has a strong commitment to technology, and now they're supported by one of the industry's most innovative insurtech companies. We're honored to welcome Resource Brokerage to Integrity, and we look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder to transform the employee benefits market."

As one of the Midwest's leading agencies specializing in employee benefits, Resource Brokerage offers brokers and groups a one-stop solution for everything from health, life and annuities to disability and long-term care. In addition to its group benefits focus, the agency also offers products for individuals and the senior population, ensuring they can help protect as many Americans as possible. Its highly skilled management team brings extensive experience incorporating technology to better reach and serve clients. Within the industry, Resource Brokerage is differentiated by its focus on service to agents and customers, as well as in the community. The agency has been named one of Illinois' best places to work for 11 years running by the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

"When we understood the myriad of ways Integrity is working to transform the industry and how they are positioned to support our growth, we couldn't get on board fast enough," explained Blair Farwell, President of Resource Brokerage. "Accessing the Integrity platform gives my team cutting-edge technology that will help them deliver more and better products to the brokers, groups and individuals we serve. Shifting the responsibility of business services and administration to Integrity eliminates much of the administrative workload of a business owner. Learning from Integrity's deep group of experienced and successful partners offers opportunities for strategic growth. In addition, our culture of service is wonderfully aligned with Integrity's core values. It's exciting to be part of a company that truly cares about those they work with and those they are serving. We're thrilled that our employee benefits expertise will help propel Integrity's mission forward."

Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform offers Resource Brokerage access to powerful technology that the agency can leverage to better serve its stakeholders. These resources include real-time data and analytics, a comprehensive CRM system, proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms, as well as industry-leading product development. Integrity's shared business services, including People & Culture, Innovation & Technology, accounting and finance, as well as advertising services, will allow Farwell and his team to focus undivided attention on growing the business and supporting agents.

With its strong group benefits focus, Resource Brokerage brings new and valuable perspective, experience and expertise to Integrity's network of partner companies. These industry leaders and icons support each other, while collaborating to innovate insurance and financial processes and implementing solutions that help Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

Resource Brokerage can also now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"A caring and supportive work culture has always been a hallmark of Resource Brokerage, so I wanted to ensure this partnership would benefit my entire team," continued Farwell. "The Integrity Employee Ownership Plan shows that Integrity values their people as much as we do by including everyone in our shared success. Throughout the transition, the partnership process has been seamless, which makes us even more confident in our decision to join Integrity."

For more information about Resource Brokerage's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ResourceBrokerage.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Resource Brokerage

Resource Brokerage, LLC, is a top provider of employee benefits, including health, life, long-term care, annuities, disability insurance as well as Medicare solutions. They provide employer groups and independent brokers with strong service, support, products, education and technology. Resource Brokerage has been voted one of the "Best Places to Work in Illinois" 11 times. Excellent team retention allows them to maintain strong relationships with carriers, employers and agents. The majority of the Resource Brokerage team has been with the company more than 10 years, allowing them to provide stellar contract, product and process expertise. For more information, visit www.resourcebrokerage.com.

