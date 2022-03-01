National Advertising Division Finds DoorDash Black Lives Matter Related Charitable Donation Claim Supported

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs determined that DoorDash, Inc., an online food ordering company, was able to support its website claim: "We are donating $1 million, with $500,000 going to Black Lives Matter and $500,000 to create a fund to be directed by the Black@DoorDash ERG (Employee Resource Group) towards state and local organizations."

This inquiry was initiated through NAD's routine monitoring program. NAD's public interest mission to ensure consumers receive truthful advertising extends to companies' representations committing to support social justice initiatives.

NAD reviewed whether DoorDash could support its representations that it was making significant monetary donations to Black Lives Matter and related charities.

Based on documentation provided by DoorDash that included invoices and acknowledgement letters, NAD determined that the challenged advertising claim was substantiated. NAD noted that it appreciates DoorDash's commitment to social justice and its participation in the self-regulatory process.

In its advertiser statement, DoorDash stated that it is "pleased with NAD's determination . . . that we fulfilled our promise to donate $1 million to organizations that support the Black community." The advertiser further stated that it is "proud to continue to use our platform and voice to support and create programs that remove barriers for historically underserved communities."

