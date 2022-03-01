The Wealth Advisor's comprehensive 2022 guide and digital dashboard provides the data, insights and contacts financial advisors need to navigate and master the model portfolio ecosystem

New Model Portfolios Research Gateway Opens Today, Offering Accredited Financial Advisors Complimentary Online Access The Wealth Advisor's comprehensive 2022 guide and digital dashboard provides the data, insights and contacts financial advisors need to navigate and master the model portfolio ecosystem

Provides an online catalog of 400+ model portfolios and SMAs managing $40B in assets, searchable and updated in real time

Profiles the top 100 model portfolios and asset category winners, recent survey results, and the pros and cons of outsourcing

Details strategists' model information, resources and contacts

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With model investments on the rise, The Wealth Advisor (TheWealthAdvisor.com) has launched the first edition of its comprehensive Model Portfolio & SMA Strategists Guide and Digital Dashboard, an online resource of more than 400 model portfolios and separately managed accounts (SMAs) managing $40 billion in assets, available at no cost to accredited financial advisors. Designed to help advisors master the delivery of hundreds of top performing solutions, this research portal features both large model strategists and hard-to-find, specialist boutique managers that have delivered consistent performance with managed risk year after year, including:

The 2022 Digital Model Dashboard offers financial professionals enormous opportunities to quickly and easily explore more than 400 of the best models and strategists in the world, updated in real time. (PRNewswire)

97% of advisors view overall manager performance as most important when choosing a model portfolio.

The Wealth Advisor's recent readership survey of 500 advisors revealed that 97% of advisors view overall manager performance as most important when choosing a model portfolio, and more than two-thirds (67%) prefer active ETFs within a model portfolio or SMA.

Scott Martin, editor-in-chief of The Wealth Advisor, said: "Advisors struggle to find the time to manage their investments while also developing financial plans, solving problems, marketing their practice, and satisfying clients. To attract new clients and grow, they need to be able to differentiate and scale. Our new guide and dashboard offer financial professionals enormous opportunities to quickly and easily explore the best models and strategists in the world."

The Wealth Advisor's 2022 Model Portfolio & SMA Strategies Guide and Digital Dashboard provides financial advisors with:

Market trends, benefits and top providers of model portfolios and SMAs

How outsourcing can help advisors differentiate and scale their practices

A catalog of the best-in-class strategists, managers and models

Access to the Top 100 Model Portfolios and SMAs winners list totaling $22B in managed assets

Profiles of the top-ranked asset category winners

Accredited financial advisors can download a complimentary copy of the Model Portfolio & SMA Strategies guide (pdf) here and access the digital dashboard here.

About The Wealth Advisor

Since 2009, The Wealth Advisor has provided news, opinion, and education for wealth managers and advisors alike. The outlet brings their readers the latest insights vital to their business, reducing the need to pour through dozens of news and industry publications. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with correspondents in LA, New York and beyond, The Wealth Advisor is part of Marina Media, LLC. Visit www.TheWealthAdvisor.com .

Press Contact

Christie Curreri

Curreri Marketing & Media

203-304-1540

christie@currerimarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wealth Advisor