PURECARS PROMOTES LAUREN DONALSON TO VICE PRESIDENT, CLIENT EXPERIENCE AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced Lauren Donalson was promoted to Vice President, Client Experience and Strategic Partnerships. Donalson has been with PureCars for over 6 years and most recently served as Senior Director of National Accounts.

In Donalson's new role, she will lead several of PureCars' client and partner teams, including digital strategy, OEM programs, solutions engineering, and business development. Her primary objectives are to strengthen partner relationships, develop holistic multi-tier strategy, and drive client experience and engagement; ultimately cementing PureCars as the leading digital advertising provider in automotive, across the United States and Canada.

"Lauren's extensive in-dealership experience throughout the sales, finance and insurance, accounting, and service and parts departments, along with her automotive marketing knowledge allows her to consult from an inside-out perspective," said Jeff Ranalli, President of PureCars. "Lauren's longstanding proximity to automotive and unique history allows her to translate dealerships' stated opportunities into digital advertising actions and optimizations, resulting in highly profitable opportunities."

Prior to PureCars, Donalson spent five years with GS Marketing where she managed front-end and parts and service marketing efforts for Toyota dealerships and sister stores in the Boston and New York regions. She entered the automotive industry serving in various Fixed and Variable Operations roles in her family's dealership group, with her capstone achievement being the establishment of the first ever internet sales department and processes across its Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet franchises. Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Texas A&M University.

Donalson is a frequent speaker at major national automotive conferences and is regularly published and quoted in industry and advertising media, offering insight and commentary on a number of key issues that pertain to dealership growth. In 2021 Donalson was recognized in AutoSuccess magazine's first ever class of "Women at the Wheel" - a tribute to the women who are making a difference in the automotive industry.

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

