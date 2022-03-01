Rowdy Energy Launches New Calorie Burning Product Line - Power Burn

The better-for-you brand's new line burns up to 135 calories per can, is naturally sweetened and flavored and features zero sugar.

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, better-for-you beverage, Rowdy Energy, created by beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church and 2x NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Busch, announced the brand's newest product line, Power Burn. The product, which is available in four flavors and now available nationwide at 7-Eleven convenience stores (inclusive of Speedway), has been clinically proven to burn 135 calories per can.

Power Burn is available in four flavors, Pink Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, Mango Dragonfruit and Watermelon (PRNewswire)

Power Burn has 5 calories, zero sugar and provides 160mg of natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans. It's packed with amino acids, more electrolytes than leading sports drinks and contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives.

"We're thrilled to introduce this new line as the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive with consumers loving the taste and being excited about the calorie burning aspect," said Jeff Church, CEO and Co-founder of Rowdy Energy. "It's important for Rowdy to continue to stand out in the growing energy drink category and having this new health-forward, thermogenic line allows us to be at the forefront of innovation within the industry."

The Power Burn product is available now in four flavors including Watermelon, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pink Lemonade, and Mango Dragonfruit. This multi-functional line is full of flavor, boosted with electrolytes and ultimately builds lean muscle and enhances overall wellness.

Rowdy is also still producing its core product, Rowdy Energy, available in ten flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, Chiseled Ice, Sour Green Apple, Grape, Cotton Candy, Orange Citrus and Lemon Lime (seven of which are KETO friendly and zero sugar) and can be purchased in a variety of stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, Speedway, Publix, Casey's General Store, Stop and Shop, Giant Foods, Giant Company, and more and online on Amazon and Shopify. To learn more please visit, RowdyEnergy.com.

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church and accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch with a focus on functional ingredients and enhanced wellness. Their beverages are formulated to deliver 160mg of natural caffeine from green tea, L-Theanine for sustained focus & electrolytes for hydration. Rowdy Energy has no artificial sweeteners, flavors or preservatives and offers zero sugar and reduced sugar flavor varieties. The beverage is currently available in two different product lines and in fourteen flavors – Core Rowdy (Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, Chiseled Ice, Sour Green Apple, Grape, Cotton Candy, Orange Citrus and Lemon Lime - seven of which are KETO friendly and zero sugar) and Power Burn – a line that burns 135 calories per can (Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Mango Dragonfruit, and Pineapple Passionfruit). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online at https://rowdyenergy.com/, on Amazon and in select grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

