SEQSTER JOINS DECENTRALIZED TRIALS & RESEARCH ALLIANCE (DTRA) TO DEMOCRATIZE AND ACCELERATE CLINICAL TRIALS

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company joins an alliance of over one hundred and twenty life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research. The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ), is uniting industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.

"Seqster breaks down health data silos at scale. Our FDA-compliant enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability," stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster. "Seqster is pleased to join DTRA. There is a natural fit between our organizations for empowering the ecosystem for decentralized trials."

"I am pleased to welcome Seqster to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,' said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-Chair of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies such as Seqster's."

Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population. Inclusion of representative patient populations in clinical trials by race, age and geographic location has long been an operational challenge.

"Now is the time for scalable solutions that will drive the future of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in DTRA, Seqster is joining the many entities that are contributing to this mission.", said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-Chair. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from biotech and pharma companies, CROs, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale and provides enterprises with the Operating System for Decentralized Trials™, Clinical Studies and Digital Health. The operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

