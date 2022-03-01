Supernal and City of Miami Agree to Enable Development of Advanced Air Mobility First-of-its-kind collaboration aims to increase equity of access, incubate local talent and serve as a replicable model for human-centered future cities

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal announced today it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Miami to create a comprehensive engagement framework that will enable development of advanced air mobility (AAM). The MOU affords Supernal and the City the opportunity to take meaningful steps toward delivering innovative, multimodal and community-focused mobility solutions that benefit people and society.

Left to right: Nathan Trail, director of international, state and local policy, Supernal; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Diana Cooper, global head of policy and regulation, Supernal (PRNewswire)

AAM has the potential to transform communities by enabling efficient inter- and intracity transport, including access to traditionally underserved and remote locations, reducing carbon emissions and providing a seamless, end-to-end passenger experience, among other benefits. The MOU creates a mechanism for the City to work with industry and community stakeholders to develop inclusive and forward-thinking policies that enable AAM and best serve Miami's citizens and residents.

"We are honored to play a role in responsibly co-creating the future of mobility for the city of Miami," said Jaiwon Shin, CEO of Supernal, and President of Hyundai Motor Group. "Because of the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Suarez, our work together will help establish the city of Miami as a model for AAM market development we hope to replicate in other cities."

"I'm excited to transform Miami into an epicenter of creativity and innovation. This next chapter in the City's long history includes leading the future of mobility and making it easier for people to move around," said Mayor Francis Suarez. "This MOU will pave the way for cities nationwide and across the world to solve mobility challenges that will enhance the quality of life for their constituents."

As part of the MOU, Supernal and the City will collaborate with community organizations to identify current gaps in existing transportation, determine how AAM can help and if needed, recommend potential new policies. The MOU also includes launching workforce development and education initiatives that recruit and incubate local talent and integrate AAM into existing transit networks, such as Metrorail, Metrobus and Metromover, among other systems.

The policies developed and insights gained through this first-of-its kind collaboration can serve as a model for municipal leaders nationwide as more cities begin to adopt new mobility solutions.

Venture Miami, the bridge-building team in the mayor's office responsible for developing the city's innovation and technology ecosystem, will oversee key aspects of the MOU and convene regular working group meetings and collaborations with influential community, business and education leaders to outline the necessary steps to actualize AAM in Miami.

"Our partnership with the City of Miami is about more than selling electric air vehicles or securing rights to establish operations," said Diana Cooper, Global Head of Policy and Regulation of Supernal. "At this stage, our interest is bringing together different public and private sector voices to explore when and how AAM can address the city's transportation needs and challenges."

Cooper added, "From there, we will create a roadmap together based on community input and other considerations. When Miami succeeds, Supernal succeeds."

Supernal will serve as an ongoing resource to the City and to Mayor Suarez in recognition of the leadership demonstrated in embracing this transformative technology.

The Company launched as the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group in January 2020 and debuted as Supernal in November 2021. In addition to working with public and private stakeholders to responsibly shape the emerging AAM industry, Supernal is developing a family of electric air vehicles. It plans to launch its first commercial flight in 2028.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based smart mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

