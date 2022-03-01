More than 6,700 Texas Schools, and 35,000 schools across the US, utilize Raptor to screen visitors, track volunteers, report on safety drills, respond to emergencies, and reunite families

Texas-based Raptor Technologies Celebrates 20 years of Keeping Texas Schools Safe More than 6,700 Texas Schools, and 35,000 schools across the US, utilize Raptor to screen visitors, track volunteers, report on safety drills, respond to emergencies, and reunite families

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies ("Raptor"), the US leader in school safety software, announced today that it has exceeded 6,700 schools in the State of Texas that utilize Raptor school safety software. Based in Houston, Raptor has been working for 20 years to keep Texas students and staff safe. During that time, in Texas alone, Raptor has:

Raptor Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Raptor Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Screened over 228 million visitors,

Alerted schools to nearly 130,000 sex offenders

Generated over 200,000 custom alerts, typically associated with custody issues

Checked over 330,000 volunteers and logged over 1.1 million volunteer hours

Recorded in the last two years, nearly 3,000 emergency alerts and drills

"Texas is Raptor's home state, and we are proud that over 80% of Texas public schools utilize at least one product in our School Safety Suite," stated Gray Hall, chief executive officer, Raptor Technologies. "As the industry leader, Raptor continues to be on the cutting edge of school safety software and is driven by our mission to protect every child, every school, every day."

Raptor and its highly dedicated team of school safety experts and partners continue to support Texans through its innovative, leading-edge school safety solutions year after year. Additionally, the largest school districts in the state, such as the Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio Independent School Districts, work closely with Raptor to help meet and exceed legislative and district school safety mandates.

"Raptor has gone above and beyond to help the district with implementation and new rollout plans for the recently acquired emergency management suite and they have been an indispensable partner to AISD throughout this process," said Bethany Shaw, emergency management coordinator, Austin ISD. "Their drill manager software allows us the opportunity to have district-wide insight into our state mandates, such as drill compliance. Their visitor management system allows us the opportunity to scan a driver's license and easily see if a visitor has a criminal history which would make them a threat to our staff and students."

With Texas schools facing more safety-related challenges than ever before, Raptor continues to work closely with districts of all sizes to help them achieve their safety goals. This includes on-site evaluations to help uncover areas for improvement and implement best practices. Raptor's implementation experts work side by side with the school system to build a customized plan and train staff, public safety officials, and end-users.

"We implemented the Raptor School Safety Suite to keep our school community safe every day," said Wade Stanford, superintendent, Westwood ISD. "Raptor came on-site and worked closely with our district to answer questions about best practices and collaborated on ways to improve the district's overall safety. We could not ask for a better partner."

"Raptor is driven by a passion for continuous innovation and improvement," continued Hall. "We serve as a school district's safety partner, and we are committed to providing ongoing expertise designed to help schools across Texas, and the entire country, better protect their students and staff from any threat that may arise."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 50,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT:

Matt Maurel

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

225.933.0123 mobile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raptor Technologies