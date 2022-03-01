Untangle Uplevels Dispersed Network Security with Micro Edge 4.0

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced Micro Edge 4.0 with Web Filter powered by Webroot Brightcloud®. Micro Edge, formerly SD-WAN Router, now provides customers with a real-time assessment of the risk posed when opening a URL and blocks access to high risk sites. The result is a safer network and increased business productivity.

Untangle, a network software and appliance company, provides the most complete multi-function firewall and Internet management application suite available. (PRNewsfoto/Untangle) (PRNewswire)

According to the 2021 SMB IT Security Report , 75% of surveyed SMBs operate in up to 5 distinct locations, including branch offices, warehouses, and satellite offices. This means more users, devices and data will continue to operate at the network edge. However, the network edge is a vulnerable location, and security is less often considered a priority over actual access to the network and resources. As businesses continue to expand geographically and need to support network connectivity at more and more locations, they can become vulnerable to attacks if administrators are unable to balance performance and connectivity with security.

Micro Edge is a lightweight network edge device that provides secure branch connectivity at network edge locations, optimizes existing internet infrastructure, and prioritizes business critical applications to maximize employee productivity. Now, with Web Filter , Micro Edge empowers administrators to control access to over 80 risk classification categories giving them extensive control over the types of websites that are accessible.

"Many websites contain malicious code that can infect network devices and compromise data including phishing, keyloggers, spyware, drive-by malware and more. Micro Edge with Web Filter enabled is an efficient and effective security tool for protecting remote locations from malicious content found on websites," said Heather Paunet, senior vice president of product and marketing at Untangle. "As workforce environments adapt and change due to external factors, Untangle is prepared and committed to helping organizations stay secure, connected and productive, no matter where they are located."

Web Filter is also a valuable tool to increase productivity, blocking websites that are deemed non-essential. Distractions in the form of social media, media, and inappropriate content can be blocked ensuring only safe and productive websites are available to users on the network.

Micro Edge with Web Filter is available now. To ensure your network, data and users are protected from the ever increasing volume of cyberthreats, visit https://www.untangle.com/untangle-micro-edge/

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Untangle Media Contact

Lumina Communications on behalf of Untangle

Untangle@LuminaPR.com

408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Untangle