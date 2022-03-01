Vejii Holdings' B2B Platform VEDGEco USA to Exhibit at Expo West to Extend its Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VEDGEco USA Inc. ("VEDGEco" or " VEDGEco.com ") will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West ("Expo West") in Anaheim, California on March 9-12th to increase the Company's exposure for its B2B platform which services an extensive network of independent restaurants and grocers.

VEDGEco's platform makes it possible for restaurants and grocers to access high-quality plant-based products across the US. VEDGEco services hundreds of clients through its online platform. "We're very excited to be exhibiting at this event. Expo West is highly regarded as one of the most impactful conferences within the industry, and we're looking forward to not only onboarding new clients but also creating new brand relationships to expand our offering of plant-based products for food-service" said Trevor Hitch, CEO of VEDGEco.

"VEDGEco's platform, as the B2B division of Vejii Holdings targets a massively underserved market of independent restaurants and grocers by providing hassle-free access to a wide offering of plant-based products, allowing restaurant owners to add new items to their menu without the burden of weekly financial commitments or minimum order values that are typical with most national distributors. Expo West is a great opportunity for VEDGEco to showcase their product offering as the only online platform that specializes in servicing this niche market." said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings.

The Natural Product Expo West show is the largest natural health and organic products trade show in North America. The NPEW show is the annual meeting of over 60,000 organic and natural products industry professionals and combines the entire value chain of healthy products, including today's best sellers and tomorrow's trends. This trade show is mainly visited by retail buyers and gathers an average of 3,000 exhibitors.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials LLC ( VeganEssentials.com ), a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. ( VEDGEco.com ). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

