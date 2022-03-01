Wood Partners Debuts Newest Luxury Development in Sought-After North Scottsdale Area

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners announced today the official grand opening of its latest luxury residential community, Alta Raintree, located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This new luxury apartment community is situated on E Raintree Drive in North Scottsdale, one of the most sought-after residential areas in the Phoenix Metro. Alta Raintree offers residents easy access to renowned outdoor activities, dining, nightlife and shopping, including Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, which offer some of the best retail options in Scottsdale. Residents of Alta Raintree can also enjoy a round of golf at the many nearby courses, or explore more than 40-miles of hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding trails at McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

"We are pleased to welcome residents to Wood Partners' newest development—Alta Raintree—located in one of Scottsdale's most coveted neighborhoods," said Todd Taylor, Managing Director. "This latest top-of-the-line community truly captures the high level of features and amenities that Wood Partners is known for, while also providing residents with access to some of the city's best retail, entertainment and dining offerings just minutes from their front door."

Alta Raintree offers 330 apartment homes consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features modern architectural finishes complete with high quality interior packages, while many exterior facing units offer stunning views of Scottsdale and the McDowell Mountains. Key features include stainless steel appliances, luxurious quartz kitchen countertops with tile backsplash, electronic door entry, and wood-inspired plank flooring to create a timeless and tasteful atmosphere for residents. Additionally, units boast Kohler® bathroom accessories with illuminated mirrors and frameless showers, as well as in-unit washer and dryer sets. Select units feature additional upgrades including side-by-side refrigerators, double ovens, vent hoods and wine refrigerators to bring an added touch of luxury.

Alta Raintree offers a plethora of unique community amenities for residents to enjoy, including a Sky Lounge with expansive views of the McDowell Mountains, a resort-style pool with tanning deck and jacuzzi, and an outdoor game courtyard and putting green. The property is also outfitted with an on-site pet park and multiple outdoor entertainment areas complete with grilling stations. Indoors, residents have access to a fitness center featuring on-demand yoga, a meditation area, a Wi-Fi lounge, a conference area with micro-offices, clubroom and an on-site library and speakeasy. Urbo Market and coffee bar, the on-site convenience market concept created by Wood Partners, will offer coffee, wine, gourmet snacks and more to residents as well.

Alta Raintree is managed by Wood Residential. Visit www.AltaRaintree.com for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

