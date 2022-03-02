Nippon Express (India) Becomes First Japanese Forwarder to Open Logistics Center in Cargo Area of Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi)

TOKYO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter "NX India"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., became the first Japanese forwarder to open a logistics center in the cargo area of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on Thursday, January 20.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202257805-O1-90Mmldz0

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202202257805/_prw_PI2fl_Nx5XU1cZ.jpg

NX India had previously brought cargo collected from its customers directly to airlines or held it in temporary storage at an NX India warehouse in Delhi.

By opening a logistics center in the cargo area about 200 meters from the adjacent airport cargo terminal, NX India is now better able to satisfy the needs of its customers, providing temporary storage coordinated with the flights to be used for shipments, timely delivery to airlines, smooth customs clearance, and sorting and repacking.

The two companies that comprise the NX Group's India business -- NX India, focused on import, export and other international transport, and NX Logistics (India) Private Limited, engaged in domestic transport -- provide a full lineup of transport-related services, including air and ocean cargo import/export, customs clearance, domestic transport, warehousing, and domestic/international removal services, through a network spanning 80 business locations in 32 cities across India.

Going forward, the NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, will continue utilizing its networks and functions to enhance services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified logistics needs of its customers.

Profile of facility

- Name: New Delhi Airport Transit Warehouse, Nippon Express (India) Private Limited

- Address: Unit No N 15&16, ACLC-2, Near New Customs House, IGI Airport, New Delhi -37

- Warehouse area: 509 m2

