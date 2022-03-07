TAG – The Aspen Group 2021 Performance: A Year of Growth, A Year of Impact

More than eight million patients were served in 2021, significantly expanding access to quality, affordable care across dentistry, dental implants, urgent care, and medical aesthetics

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group today announced a new milestone in its ongoing commitment to expand access to quality, affordable health care. In 2021, more than 8 million patients received care from the 3,800 health care providers at the 1,100 independently-owned branded health care offices that TAG supports – at Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, and Chapter Aesthetic Studio.

"TAG drives value to patients, practices, and providers - ultimately improving access and outcomes in health care."

"When we launched TAG, we set out to make it easier and more affordable to access quality health care," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "Today, TAG supports a family of health care brands – to bring better health care to patients, and better support to providers. By improving operating platforms, enhancing technology, and providing best-in-class business support services – we help to strengthen the brand of each business, drive value to patients, practices, and providers, and ultimately improve access and outcomes in health care."

A YEAR OF GROWTH

TAG's footprint now includes more than 1,100 independently owned branded offices nationwide, with more than 110 new offices added in 2021 and more than 120 additional offices slated to open in 2022. More offices put quality care within the reach of more patients, including in underserved areas. To support this growth, more than 1,000 new providers were hired in 2021, across all four businesses.

In 2021, TAG also moved its corporate headquarters to 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop – a space strategically designed for collaboration, training, and professional development – for the thousands of health care professionals in the TAG network.

A YEAR OF IMPACT

The milestone number of patients served in 2021 comes as TAG continues to expand into a variety of health care businesses – including dentistry, dental implants, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. Since it was founded in 1998, Aspen Dental has led the way in consumer health care – listening to what patients and doctors need, developing a provider model that supports doctors and their practices, so they can focus on providing the best possible care and experience to patients, and ultimately bringing better health care to more people. The company is now leveraging that same approach and lessons in expanding patient access to adjacent health care businesses – and growth in 2021 shows that approach is working.

"We are in a business that impacts lives and the communities we serve, while also helping to support providers and grow great health care practices – and that is something to truly be proud of," said Bob Fontana, founder, and CEO of Aspen Dental, and founder, chairman and CEO of TAG.

"There are incredible opportunities for us to have a greater impact, not only in the communities we will serve in, but also on the greater population," said Melissa Rogne, founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio, now part of TAG.

"It's all about the people on your team and the health care professionals whom you support, and it's about the focus on who the patient is, and understanding what the patient's needs are," said Dr. John Radford, founder and president of WellNow Urgent Care.

"As much as we have done, there's so much more we can do, and so many more people to serve," said Kevin Mosher, CEO of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, now part of TAG.

2021 MILESTONES

Opened new TAG headquarters in Chicago with a focus on team training and collaboration

TAG achieved more than $3 billion in patient care revenue, across all four businesses

More than 80 new Aspen Dental branded offices opened in 2021, Aspen Dental practices across the country hired more than 800 dentists, and the company launched Motto clear aligners

ClearChoice opened nine new centers, now with 75 centers across the country, operating in 30 states, with a record number of 21,000 patient lives transformed in 2021

WellNow grew to more than 110 locations across five states and served its communities through the pandemic by providing more than one million COVID-19 PCR tests and opening its own PCR labs to deliver results to patients within 48 hours

Launched Chapter Aesthetic Studios with two locations in North Dakota and New York



TAG BY THE NUMBERS

TAG provides health care support services to more than 1,100 locations in 45 states nationwide across its four branded businesses

TAG supports more than 3,800 independent health care providers

TAG and its supported practices have more than 18,000 employees nationwide

More than 30,000 patients a day, and more than 8 million people per year were served by the health care providers and independently owned practices in the TAG network

TAG opens a new office location every three days on average, across its four branded businesses

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 30,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com.

