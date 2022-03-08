THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB NAMES YuMOVE® THE OFFICIAL DOG JOINT SUPPLEMENT OF THE AKC

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the governing body of dog sports in the United States, and leading advocate for dogs, today announced YuMOVE® as the official dog joint supplement sponsor of the AKC. The brands are teaming up to educate and help U.S. dog owners prevent, maintain and improve their dogs' joint health and mobility, at every age.

The relationship also includes sponsorship of televised AKC agility events, the AKC World Agility team and AKC Meet the Breeds® events.

From attending their first agility show over 15 years ago, to becoming the U.K.'s number one dog joint supplement, YuMOVE is already helping more than 1.7 million dogs a year globally by providing the highest quality joint supplement that is scientifically proven to work in six weeks.* Their products use natural ingredients and are the only hip and joint supplement powered by their unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussels – a super-concentrated source of high quality, joint-soothing Omega-3, sustainably sourced from local farmers and only available from the crystal-clear waters of New Zealand.

"The health and well-being of dogs is a key priority for the AKC, as well as responsible dog owners who only want the best for their dogs," said Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO of the AKC. "We are thrilled to work with YuMOVE and to highlight the commitment dog owners have to the wellness and joint health of both canine athletes, and dogs everywhere."

This April, YuMOVE will introduce its newest dog joint supplement into the U.S. market. YuMOVE Plus+ Hip & Joint Supplement, available exclusively at www.yumove.com, provides extra high-strength joint support, and contains 20% more ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussels than the original YuMOVE chewable tablets for adult dogs.

"We're delighted to work with the American Kennel Club, becoming their official dog joint supplement sponsor," said Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells – Home of YuMOVE. "It was 15 years ago that we launched the business in the United Kingdom at a local dog conformation show. Since then, we have played an active role in dog conformation, flyball and agility communities, and have worked closely with them over this time to develop and produce new products exclusively to support these active dogs."

"Our mission is clear. We want dogs globally to live their most active life, for life," continued Hope. "That's why we're excited to launch YuMOVE Plus+ in the U.S. and to become the official dog joint supplement sponsor of the AKC. This will help ensure dogs throughout their canine action sport careers, as well as dogs everywhere, have access to a joint supplement that truly makes a difference to their performance and recovery."

*Double-blind placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical studies with Royal Veterinary College 2015 (Data on file) & School of Veterinary Science, Massey University 2020 (Manuscript in preparation).

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About Lintbells / YuMOVE

For Lintbells, every product starts with a pet in need. Based in Weston in Hertfordshire, Lintbells researches, formulates and manufactures high quality, innovative natural pet supplements that aim to improve the lives of pets and people alike. It's a commitment the company takes very seriously and has resulted in the creation of its popular YuMOVE range.

YuMOVE is the UK's No.1 Veterinary Joint Supplement Brand*, packed with unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussels and full of antioxidants. Its unique, clinically proven** formula aids joint development, supports active joints and structure, and promotes mobility.

Established in 2006 by John Howie and John Davies, Lintbells has a strong focus on scientific validation of its products, working with experts such as the Royal Veterinary College, New Zealand's Massey University and Marlborough Research Centre. At all levels of the Lintbells organization there's a realization that collectively, everyone has a responsibility to help keep pets healthy and happy by providing effective, high quality, pet supplements at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.YuMOVE.com.

*Kynetec VetTrak Jan 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through veterinary wholesalers.

**Study conducted by the Royal Veterinary College. Data on file.

