Apex-Brasil Sponsors 12 Brazilian Health-Centric Companies at This Year's Natural Products Expo West Conference Brazilian companies will showcase their food and nonfood product offerings to an audience of nearly 60,000 global industry professionals

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Natural Products Expo West 2022 – which is returning for the first time in person since pre-pandemic 2020 – Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, will bring 12 Brazil-based companies to showcase their unique natural home, beauty, and food products at the Brazilian Pavilion at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California (Booth #1747). Each year, Expo West, which is considered the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry, brings together industry executives, buyers, and other professionals, from large multinational retailers and small independent stores alike, to experience new products and trends firsthand.

Data from Organis, the Association for the Promotion of Organics and partner to Apex-Brasil, shows that 46% of consumers would like to find more organic, natural, and healthy products at their favorite stores and supermarkets. What's more, the Organic Trade Association (OTA) found that the organic food and nonfood product sales in the U.S. reached a record high in 2020, totaling $61.9 billion, which was the first time the market surpassed the $60 billion mark, and early estimates for 2021 indicate sales remained strong last year.

Liane Werneck, Industry Project Coordinator from Apex-Brasil's Miami office, said, "At a time when consumers are demanding healthier options, not just in the food they buy but also other products, like sustainable beauty and home products and even organic pet food, Brazil is perfectly poised to capture this market opportunity. We have a strong track record of producing organic products. We look forward to sharing with Expo West attendees – and U.S. consumers in general – the unique products that are part of Brazil's heritage and come naturally from the country's diverse environment."

Due to a range of factors identified in a ResearchAndMarkets.com report, including but not limited to product innovations, the ever-increasing availability of organic products on e-commerce platforms, and the growing number of people interested in leading healthier lifestyles as evidenced by the aforementioned Organis data, the Brazil organic food market is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2025, with an annual compound growth rate of more than 20% until 2025. Additionally, as the most biologically diverse country in the world, with nearly 43,020 plant species that are currently known and many new species discovered each year, Brazil has put a focus on health offerings derived from native plants and vegetation, making them completely unique and natural.

Through Saturday, March 12, the following Brazilian companies will have a presence at the Brazilian Pavilion during Expo West, with many offering free product samples:

The Brazilian companies attending Expo West 2022 represent some of the healthiest native products the country has to offer, with a specific focus on food and beverage. Apex-Brasil considers food and beverage as a key priority sector, and is focused on developing new business relationships to increase Brazilian food and beverage exports around the world. To learn more about Apex-Brasil's trade sector projects, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

