Aquaphor Unveils First-Ever Brand Purpose Marketing Campaign

STAMFORD, Conn., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aquaphor®, the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for a wide range of skin conditions, including dry, cracked skin, chapped lips, and more1, is launching its first-ever brand purpose campaign, "Before & Aquaphor." Rooted in the consumer insight that true skin healing breaks the vicious cycle of emotional pain, this new integrated campaign looks to go beyond the surface and highlight the connection between our skin health and our emotional well-being.

Inspired by the growing field of psychodermatology, Aquaphor understands there is a real symbiotic relationship between our skin health and emotional health: when our skin is healthy we feel good, and when we feel good, our skin is healthy. In today's COVID-19 world, this undeniable link between emotional health and skin health has been magnified further, as more consumers have become actively health conscious: new research shows that 62% of Americans believe their health is more important to them now than before the pandemic.2

"This timely launch of 'Before & Aquaphor' introduces the brand to a new generation of skincare consumers in America, by fully embracing the idea that real skincare goes deeper than the surface of our skin," said Patricia Popowich, Brand Director of Aquaphor at Beiersdorf. "We believe in the powerful connection between body and mind, and Aquaphor's effectiveness and versatility play a key role in promoting well-being as it relieves so many skin issues—from dry, irritated skin and chapped lips to cracked hands and feet to diaper rash. I am extremely excited about the potential of this new campaign to drive the brand forward into the next decade of growth."

For more than 96 years, Aquaphor has been on a mission to help heal compromised skin effectively and gently. Clinical studies support the efficacy of the brand's hero product Aquaphor Healing Ointment, specifically formulated for the treatment of dry, cracked skin and minor wounds with its unique semi-occlusive protective formulation that creates an ideal healing environment.

The new campaign works to showcase not just the incredible versatility of Aquaphor's uses, but the diversity of its consumers as Aquaphor works for all people and a variety of skin issues: from babies on their first day coming home from the hospital, to 95-year-old great-grandmothers with dry elbows, and everyone in between. Drawing inspiration from Aquaphor's universal ability to care for skin—regardless of lifestyle, skin color, or age—the brand's agency of record, AMP Agency developed a contemporary campaign, unleashing a new visual identity that embraces Aquaphor's bold and vibrant aesthetic. This unique approach steps out of the conventional therapeutic skincare creative, conveying the emotional aspect of healing, while demonstrating the powerful results Aquaphor provides.

"To me, 'Before & Aquaphor' is about that feeling of relief when you can stop worrying about your skin. It's about the way Aquaphor seamlessly fits into your life and keeps you moving through it. You're having a bad skin day? No big deal. Reach for the Aquaphor in your medicine cabinet, car, or purse," said Liz Furze, Creative Director at AMP Agency, of "Before & Aquaphor" campaign. "It was amazing to work on such an iconic brand and it was easy to channel the Aquaphor customer—I have been one for years!"

The "Before and Aquaphor" campaign will have a 360-marketing investment in digital and social platforms, dedicated public relations and professional efforts, and in-store touchpoints, with new ad creatives. For more about this campaign, visit YouTube to view the new creatives running in English and Spanish .

About Aquaphor

With more than 96 years of skin care expertise, Aquaphor® is the #1 brand recommended for dry, cracked skin and cuticles, dry feet and heels, minor wound care, as well as, #1 recommended lip care brand, and #1 brand recommended for post cosmetic in office minor surgery by dermatologists. Aquaphor Healing Ointment® is known as a universal go-to solution that is a proven, trusted medicine cabinet staple for a variety of skin care needs, from dry, rough and cracked skin, to chapped lips and minor cuts, to diaper rash. All Aquaphor products are free of fragrance, dyes and parabens and gentle on skin. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.aquaphorus.com .

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare and body care, as well as, pioneering skin research for close to 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skincare brand,* EUCERIN, AQUAPHOR, COPPERTONE, LA PRAIRIE and most recently CHANTECAILLE (selective cosmetics) are valued by millions of people around the world day after day. Other renowned brands such as HANSAPLAST (adhesive bandages and wound care), LABELLO, FLORENA, 8X4, HIDROFUGAL, GAMMON, MAESTRO, CHAUL, and STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME!, round off the extensive portfolio. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a global leader in the manufacture of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive system solutions to industry, businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of 7,025 million euros as well as an operating result (EBIT) of 828 million euros in fiscal year 2020. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, and the Beiersdorf purpose "Care Beyond Skin." With its C.A.R.E.+ strategy, the company is pursuing a multiyear investment program focusing on competitive, sustainable growth. The program is consistent with the ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf generates clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

