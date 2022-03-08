BUILD-A-BEAR ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH REBEL GIRLS TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate International Women's Day with Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) and Rebel Girls! Today, the global brand announced a new collection with Rebel Girls, whose mission is to help raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls. The exclusive collection will feature a special Rebel Girls branded plush teddy bear and gift sets inspired by famous female trailblazers throughout history featuring special bear tees and accessories. Whether you are looking to inspire a young girl or honor an accomplished woman, this collection, available exclusively online, makes the perfect gift to celebrate the women in your life!

Every week, beginning next Wednesday, March 16, Build-A-Bear will unveil one of the inspiring women featured in this historic collection along with a fun activity which celebrates and highlights their accomplishments. Sign up here to receive updates as each new historic female is revealed! The full collection will be available at www.buildabear.com on April 13.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "As we continue with our planned year-long festivities surrounding Build-A-Bear's milestone 25th anniversary in 2022, we are proud to join in this global day celebrating women and their advancements, contributions and achievements across social, economic and cultural fronts. I am particularly proud that this company was founded in 1997 by a dynamic and inspirational businesswoman, Maxine Clark, and that over 80% of today's store managers are female. I am also pleased to head up a senior leadership team and be a member of the Board of Directors where 50% or more of those represented are women. We believe that our hands-on interactive bear-making process has contributed to fueling the empowerment of children including millions of young girls by putting the creative process directly into their hands and inspiring imaginations to dream big and we plan to continue to lead in the retail-tainment space for generations to come."

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

