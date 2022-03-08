dpHUE Announces US Open Pickleball Championship Sponsorship

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dpHUE, the brand whose mission is "fresh color between salon visits" and is best known for its award-winning Apple Cider Vinegar franchise, announces its multi-year sponsorship of the US Open Pickleball Championships. This marks dpHUE as the first official hair sponsor of the largest Pickleball tournament in the world.

"To me, there's such a clear synergy between who the Pickleball athlete and the dpHUE customer is," says Donna Pohlad, Founder of dpHUE. "As an avid Pickleball player myself, I noticed how much time I was spending in the sun - and in the showers - and how much it affected my hair. Then I realized I could quickly find a solution with dpHUE. We couldn't be more excited to be the hair care sponsor of the US Open Pickleball Championships."

To celebrate the brand's passion for Pickleball, dpHUE will also be launching a new product – the Protect & Play Hair Mist: a leave-in hair mist that helps protect hair against UV color fading from everyday sun exposure. The product will be launching exclusively on dpHUE.com and will be sampled to athletes on-site during the event.

"The US Open is excited about our partnership with a large beauty brand like dpHUE. Pickleball has become a lifestyle for over 4 million people in this country. People who want to look good, play good and then go to lunch! dpHUE will help them with the "look good" part of the equation," said US Open Pickleball Presidents, Chris Evon & Terri Graham.

A combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, Pickleball surged in popularity over the past three years, with it becoming the fastest growing sport in America. 4.2 million Americans now play this beloved sport, with notable fans such as: Brené Brown, Bill and Giuliana Rancic, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres, & more.

The US Pickleball Championships will take place on April 23rd, 2022 to April 30th, 2022 in Naples, Florida. For more information, please visit dphue.com/pickleball.

About dpHUE:

dpHUE is the first and only hair care brand dedicated to helping hair color look its best between salon visits. Founded by Donna Pohlad, an entrepreneur and color enthusiast, and Justin Anderson, one of Hollywood's most sought after celebrity colorists, dpHUE's range of color maintenance solutions and hair care products will empower you to protect, maintain, treat and touch-up your color in between salon appointments so you can keep your color fresh and vibrant from the moment you walk out of the salon until your next appointment.

dpHUE. Fresh color between salon visits.

