Erik Huberman CEO & Founder of Hawke Media Releases Book, The Hawke Method

Marketing entrepreneur, Erik Huberman offers detailed insight on his three principles of marketing that built his brand and over 3,000 others.

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media , today announces the launch of his new book, The Hawke Method: The Three Principles of Marketing that Made Over 3,000 Brands Soar (Morgan James, March 8, 2022).

In the book, Huberman distills what it takes to be a successful marketer into three principles of marketing: awareness, nurturing, and trust.

The Hawke Method demonstrates that a marketing strategy isn't just a numbers game, and that calculations for business growth and sustainability go far beyond systemic analysis. Huberman takes readers through a mosaic of his successes and failures, from his first entrepreneurial venture at age nine of selling his parent's household items, to selling two e-commerce startups by the age of 26, and now running Hawke Media, valued at $150M.

This book not only expounds on Huberman's three principles of marketing, but also is a comprehensive guide on marketing best practices. Huberman discusses the needed fundamentals for success; like choosing the right advertising funnels for converting customers and lifetime value, while also including data, statistics, and anecdotes as evidence to support his strategies. He tackles why all three principles are needed for growth and gives examples of how without one the marketing and sales process always topples, no matter what market the brand operates in.

"I can make one claim about the future of marketing with confidence: your marketing tripod will have three legs. Those legs will be awareness, nurturing, and trust, and if you build your marketing strategy with that tripod in mind, your brand will compete, grow, and thrive," explains Huberman.

Each successful marketing strategy shares a common framework, The Hawke Method explains how to leverage this framework from the early stages of a start-up all the way to an established business. The Hawke Method isn't just a book. It's a way of doing business.

The Hawke Method is currently available nationwide wherever books are sold. For more information about the book, go to TheHawkeMethod.com .

About Erik Huberman

CEO & Founder Erik Huberman launched Hawke Media in 2014. Now valued at over $100 million, Hawke Media is the fastest growing marketing consultancy agency in the United States. Prior to its launch, Erik successfully founded, grew, and sold two e-commerce companies by the age of 26. Erik has since continued to strategically expand his business portfolio inclusive of a handful of company acquisitions, the 2018 launch of Hawke Ventures which reached a closed single fund of $5.6 million, the 2020 launch of his own podcast, HawkeTalk, the 2021 launch of HawkeZ, an agency offering brands the tools needed to tap into GenZ and most recently authored his own book, The Hawke Method.

As a serial entrepreneur and marketing expert, Erik has been recognized by his industry peers through honors and awards including, Forbes Magazine's 30Under30, CSQ's 40Under40, Inc. Magazine's Top 25 Marketing Influencers, and Success Magazine's 125, just to name a few.

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

