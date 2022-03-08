INSPĪR CARNEGIE HILL ACHIEVES WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING

The New Luxury Senior Living Community on Manhattan's Upper East Side is One of the First in New York to Earn Accolades in the Assisted Living Sector

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living today announced that Inspīr Carnegie Hill, the new luxury senior living community on Manhattan's Upper East Side, is one of the first buildings in New York State within the assisted living sector, and the largest in the city, to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health and well-being with its people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill has also received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification. The LEED certification provides independent verification of a building or neighborhood's green features, allowing for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy, cost-effective buildings. The owners and operators of Inspīr Carnegie Hill aim to be environmentally responsible and to use their resources efficiently.

"Achieving the WELL Rating and LEED Certification further establishes our commitment to providing an exceptional senior living experience coupled with incomparable care, all within an environment that promotes complete wellness," said Gregory D. Smith, President and CEO of Inspīr, a Maplewood Senior Living brand. "We are proud to be a leader in health and wellness for the senior living industry and appreciate the recognition for our ongoing efforts to create healthier environments."

"COVID-19 has taught us how critical it is to prioritize health and safety in senior living and we applaud industry efforts to give seniors confidence in the places where they live," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI. "By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Inspīr Carnegie Hill demonstrates its commitment to delivering a senior living experience anchored in care, health and well-being."

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill has also received the LEED Silver Certification. This provides healthier, more productive places, reduced stress on the environment by encouraging energy and resource-efficient buildings, and savings from increased building value, higher lease rates and decreased utility costs.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill is a next-generation concept for urban senior living on a luxury level, offering residents a transformative, one-of-a-kind experience made possible by combining expertise and insights from the residential, hospitality and healthcare industries. Featuring state-of-the-art spaces, exceptional care, intelligent technology and immersive experiences, Inspīr Carnegie Hill has curated an environment and lifestyle that supports a philosophy of vibrant, intentional living and meaningful connection based on its Nine Core Elements. These elements are grounded on lifestyle commonalities found in areas around the world, known as blue zones, where people live longer, happier lives.

As a commitment to the health, safety and wellness across locations, Inspīr Embassy Row – the second location under Maplewood's Inspīr brand, and the first Washington D.C. property in the company's portfolio – will also be pursuing the WELL Health-Safety Rating and LEED Certification.

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 210 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

