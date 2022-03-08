Lilt Appoints New Executives To Lead Public Sector And People Functions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the leading global experience platform enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences, today announced the appointment of several new executives within its leadership, including Alice Lulka as Head of People and Larry Gloss as Vice President and General Manager for Public Sector and Managed Platform.

"We rapidly scaled our business in 2021, and have brought on two exceptional leaders to help us accelerate that growth in 2022 and beyond." said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We are excited to welcome Alice and Larry to the team."

As VP and General Manager, Gloss will lead Lilt's growth in managed platform sales and delivery across highly secure, restricted information environments. Lilt's partners in the government, financial, and healthcare industries will benefit from the company's on-premises capabilities for their sensitive language processing requirements. Gloss was most recently the Executive Director for Global Public Sector at BluVector, an AI-powered cyber security company. Prior to BluVector, he served in a variety of executive leadership positions in start-ups as well as Fortune 50 software firms. He is a former Naval Officer and Sailor, with graduate degrees in Engineering and National Security Affairs. Gloss received a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the US Naval Academy and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Defense Language Institute.

"I'm excited to be part of Lilt's world-class team and its ability to provide information in any language, anywhere, at anytime," said Gloss. "As our world continues to become increasingly connected, the ability to understand and share foreign language data is absolutely critical to the mission and business success of our clients."

As Head of People, Lulka will lead Lilt's People Operations and Recruiting teams, helping to grow the company by attracting, growing, and retaining the best talent to fuel the company's growth. She brings over 15 years of human resources (HR) experience including serving as Head of HR at Inpixon, Sticky.io and Motionloft. Prior to those roles, she was an HR consultant at Insperity. Lulka received a BA in Psychology and MS in Human Resources Management and Development from New York University.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Lilt's People functions." said Lulka. "Lilt is a developmental organization and my top priority is the professional and personal growth of our team.."

