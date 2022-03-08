Saks Celebrates Women's History Month And International Women's Day With Digital Campaign Honoring Visionary Voices

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, is celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a campaign spotlighting unique visionaries and groundbreaking designers. Campaign components include digital content on Saks.com and social channels, in-person and digital events, and themed windows at the New York flagship store. Saks is also awarding three inspiring women with its second annual Visionary Voice Award: Amanda Nguyen, one of the TIME Women of the Year, an activist fighting for civil rights and the founder of charitable organization RISE, Mira Mariah a queer artist celebrating freedom of expression and Isis King, a trans model and actress expanding awareness of representation. The Visionary Voice Award honors women making a difference in their communities and paving a better future for generations ahead.

Bringing to life the 2022 theme for International Women's Day, #BreaktheBias, Saks is using its digital channels to shed light on inspiring women in the fashion industry. In The Edit, the Saks editorial hub that is filled with timely and topical stories, readers can learn about the Visionary Voice Award winners and how they are confronting bias head on. Also featured in The Edit are notable designers such as Stella McCartney and Meryll Rogge who are celebrated for their stunning collections and share how they uplift customers every day through their work.

"Saks is dedicated to elevating diverse voices in the fashion world and in the culture at large," says Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "We're proud to showcase designers and leaders who are making a difference in the world and giving back to their communities. We look forward to using our platform to continue championing these efforts in years to come."

The Saks Visionary Voice Award recipients, Amanda Nguyen, Mira Mariah and Isis King, are receiving $10,000 for a charity of their choice:

RISE – Amanda Nguyen is directing her award to RISE, an organization she founded that fights for the rights of sexual violence survivors worldwide. Amanda Nguyen is directing her award to RISE, an organization she founded that fights for the rights of sexual violence survivors worldwide.

RespectAbility – Mira Mariah is donating to RespectAbility, a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities. is donating to RespectAbility, a diverse, disability-led nonprofit that works to create systemic change in how society views and values people with disabilities.

Unique Woman'sCoalition – Isis King is supporting the Unique Woman's Coalition which is dedicated to being a collective voice centering on the narratives and needs of Black Trans culture. is supporting the Unique Woman's Coalition which is dedicated to being a collective voice centering on the narratives and needs of Black Trans culture.

To learn more about this year's Saks Visionary Voice Award recipients, viewers can tune into three Saks Live events:

International Women's Day with Isis King - March 8 at 2 PM ET

Amanda Nguyen & Sirisha Bandla - March 10 at 4 PM ET

Mira Mariah & Christina Caradona - March 15 at 3:30 PM ET

