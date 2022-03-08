Shawmut Design and Construction Celebrates 40th Anniversary

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm , is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Founded in 1982 as a small carpentry contractor with a handful of employees, Shawmut built its reputation on a willingness to take on the most complex and challenging projects. Now, with 11 offices nationwide—including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston—and over 1,100 employees, the firm stays true to its heritage by providing an unparalleled building experience that delivers technically sophisticated projects with the highest level of craft expertise.

"When we take on a project, it's more than a structure—we are creating part of the fabric of the city it's built in," said Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut Design and Construction. "Every project represents an investment in the community, an opportunity to build a better tomorrow through superior structures and enhanced and engaged communities. It's that holistic approach and reverence for the work we do that has allowed us to be a leader in the industry for 40 years."

In recent years, the firm has taken deliberate steps to prepare for an aggressive growth trajectory driven by an exponential increase in market share of projects with substantial scope and complexity. This ten-year growth plan includes assembling a team of skilled large-project builders; adding expertise in the commercial, education, healthcare, and life science sectors nationwide with a strong focus on New York and Southern California; and opening an office in West Palm Beach, FL, to meet strong demand for commercial space. Shawmut's signature large projects include the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel and Park Avenue Synagogue in New York, Soho Warehouse and UCLA Nimoy Theater in Los Angeles, and the Boynton Yards life science development and UMass Chan Medical School in Massachusetts. In addition to large-scale work, the firm continues to partner with new and longstanding clients to successfully deliver projects of any size.

"As a real estate investor, developer, and owner's project manager, I understand the importance of working with a great construction partner that exceeds expectations and values our long-term relationship," said Rob Dickey, Executive Vice President of Leggat McCall Properties. "Spanning 30 years and millions of square feet, LMP and Shawmut have successfully delivered projects throughout the commercial, educational, healthcare, and cultural sectors—culminating today with large-scale, transformative life science developments. Shawmut continues to bring us the quality people and teams we demand and the expertise we trust. We look toward to the future as Shawmut sets its sights on the next four decades of growth."

The firm's growth is attributed to its 100% employee-owned, people-first culture and the belief that when people bring their best selves to work, they deliver the best construction experience for clients. Marianne Monte, who has recently been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Administration and People Officer, joins Hiscoe and Chief Operating Officer Reza Amirkhalili in their commitment to driving an innovative and talent-driven culture to fuel future growth. The company led the industry with Shawmut Flex, a flexible work program, which, at the time of its founding seven years ago, was a rarity in the industry. Three years ago, it established and now continually works to maintain 100% pay and promotion equity companywide. Since its inception, the firm has remained dedicated to the holistic health, safety and wellbeing of every employee.

"I am so proud of the commitment Shawmut has made to foster an environment where anyone from any background can thrive and do their best work," said Monte. "This is not just a surface effort to address a hot topic; it's a sustained effort and ethos woven into our company culture over the last 40 years."

