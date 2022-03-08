<span class="legendSpanClass">The leading organic seasonings brand will also debut refreshed packaging to improve label vibrancy and digital legibility--beginning with the new product extensions</span>

Simply Organic Launches Two New Pantry Staples: Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes <span class="legendSpanClass">The leading organic seasonings brand will also debut refreshed packaging to improve label vibrancy and digital legibility--beginning with the new product extensions</span>

NORWAY, Iowa, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic, a pioneer in organic herbs, spices, flavors and seasonings, today announced the latest kitchen must-haves with its new Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes:

Simply Organic Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes are an easy, dairy-free way to add rich flavor and creamy texture to your favorite dishes, from nachos to noodles to broccoli cheese soup. These new vegan and Certified Gluten-Free cheese sauce mixes are the first shelf-stable, all-organic cheese sauce mixes to amplify any dish and will be available in three flavors, Cheddar, White Cheddar and Jalapeño Queso Blanco. (PRNewswire)

Vanilla Bean Paste – As the leading all-organic vanilla brand in the U.S. 1 , new Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste is a rich, soft paste that adds exceptional flavor and visual flair to recipes that go big on vanilla—from ice cream to crème brûlée, pudding and more. The new vanilla bean paste makes organic, gourmet baking deliciously accessible. The paste will be available in 4oz glass jars beginning in Q2 of this year, and 2 oz in Q3.

Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes – Simply Organic Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes are an easy, dairy-free way to add rich flavor and creamy texture to your favorite dishes, from nachos to noodles to broccoli cheese soup. These new vegan and Certified Gluten-Free cheese sauce mixes are the first shelf-stable, all-organic cheese sauce mixes to amplify any dish and will be available in three flavors, Cheddar, White Cheddar and Jalapeño Queso Blanco. These 0.85 oz pouches will be available in Q2 of this year.

Alongside its latest product launches, Simply Organic debuts a new look across product categories, celebrating the brand's commitment to organic food and accessibility by improving the logo's vibrancy and digital legibility.

"Our customers know when they use Simply Organic products, they can trust their seasoning is 100 percent certified organic, sourced responsibly, and will always taste great," says Katie Shatzer, Senior Brand Manager at Simply Organic. "With the brand refresh debuting in tandem with our two latest staple products, we're confident our new label not only reinforces our commitment to providing pure, organic products, but also welcomes new customers to learn about Simply Organic, both in-store and online."

Since its founding in 2001, Simply Organic has been a leading seasoning brand in the Natural channel and the fastest-growing all-organic, nationally distributed seasoning brand in the United States. Following the new product launches, Simply Organic will roll out its new labeling across its full product line later this year, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy its quality, flavorful products.

Stay tuned for updates on the new Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Simply Organic and its 100 percent certified organic seasonings, visit www.simplyorganic.com.

Simply Organic®

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity. Find out more about Simply Organic at www.simplyorganic.com.

Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com .

