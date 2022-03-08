STEINER'S COFFEE CAKE OF NEW YORK LOOKS TO RAISE DOUGH, EXPAND NATIONALLY THROUGH EQUITY CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN

GLEN COVE, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A half-dozen years after launching with the mission to produce "the very best coffee cake in the world" and other baked goods for both conventional and gluten-free (GF) consumers, Steiner's Coffee Cake of New York has begun a StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign to leaven the brand for national reach.

A baked goods wholesaler headquartered in Glen Cove, NY, Steiner's currently sells fresh-frozen, ready-to-serve coffee cakes, chocolate fudge brownies, ginger snaps and GF flour to restaurant and retail clients across nine states, primarily in the Eastern and Southern U.S. Steiner's is in the midst of an equity crowdfunding raise on StartEngine to fund its next phase of growth and looks to expand nationally while ramping up its staffing, production and distribution, and the rollout of new products.

Since 2016, Steiner's has steadily gained customers – and achieved a 97% wholesale repeat order rate – with its delicious baked goods, made from family recipes using a proprietary blend of high-quality GF flour. Its products are all gluten-free, nut-free and certified Kosher, with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Steiner's is a woman-owned, family-run business driven by three core pillars: "relationships with our people, sustainability for our planet, and quality of our products."

According to Statista, the market size of the bakery café sector in the U.S. reached close to $11.7 billion in 2021. The popularity of gluten-free options continues to gain momentum with the rise in Celiac/gluten-intolerant consumers, many of whom are dissatisfied with the taste and texture of GF products currently on the market. Steiner's was founded on the mission to create great-tasting products appealing to both gluten-intolerant and conventional consumers, also resonating with conscious shoppers through its use of 100% sustainable packaging.

"We're excited to launch this StartEngine campaign to raise capital and bring our high-quality baked goods to consumers across the U.S.," said Jennifer Steiner Pool, president of Steiner's. "When you've got something good, you want to share it… and our coffee cake is the best!"

