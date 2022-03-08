Strategic Partnerships with Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click and El Blunto Puts Company At The Cutting Edge of the Cannabis Industry and Demonstrates Tyson 2.0's Excellence in Elevating Cannabis Consumption Experiences for Consumers

Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Announces Key Partnerships with Leading Cannabis Innovators Strategic Partnerships with Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click and El Blunto Puts Company At The Cutting Edge of the Cannabis Industry and Demonstrates Tyson 2.0's Excellence in Elevating Cannabis Consumption Experiences for Consumers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company, today announced that fans will be able to experience their favorite Tyson 2.0 strains through new concentrate delivery devices and specialty products developed in partnership with the industry's premier cannabis brands.

Tyson 2.0 (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Futurola, Stündenglass, G Pen, CLICK and El Blunto to bring the newest and most innovative cannabis products and devices to market. Tyson 2.0's latest collabs combine our signature and most popular strains with our partners' premium technology, catering to a broad set of individuals and meeting the cannabis consumption methods they seek," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer and co-founder, Tyson 2.0.

Tyson 2.0 has joined forces with Futurola , an Amsterdam-based global brand founded in 1996, to launch an exclusive line of world-class rolling and smoking accessories. FUTUROLA x Tyson 2.0 BLUNT CONES are the latest innovation in pre-roll mastery, featuring Futurola's exclusive blend of tobacco-free, cruelty-free and vegan blunt paper and terpenes from Mike's favorite strain, the Toad. Each King Size Cone is rolled with care by skilled artisans, following the most stringent quality-control standards to ensure consistency in the finished result and are individually packaged in shatter-resistant glass tubes.

"Futurola is the future of rolling, and this exclusive collaboration between two legends in their industries, FUTUROLA x Tyson 2.0 offers the latest and greatest in the blunt game. We are all about innovation and our goal is to make a great experience, accessible for everyone," shared Patrik Eriksson and Toby Skard, owners of Futurola.

Tyson 2.0, alongside Stündenglass , maker of the world's first 360 degree gravity powered infuser developed the Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Hookah, a contactless smoke delivery system featuring a patented design and packaged in a transportable, craft storage box. Tyson 2.0 also announced a collaboration with G Pen , a subsidiary of the leading cannabis technology company Grenco Science Inc. and will bring to market the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Dash, an innovative personal vaporizer, tailored to connoisseurs and new consumers alike. The Dash features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber combined with a clean air source and integrated air path for unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from fan-favored Tyson strains.

"Mike Tyson is a legend, an icon and our visions for the future run parallel with each other - to produce innovative, high-quality products known for precision and exceptional experiences. It is a true honor to be working with Mike and the Tyson 2.0 team," said Chris Folkerts, CEO of Stündenglass.

Tyson 2.0 has also partnered with CLICK™, a Southern California-based consumer lifestyle sublingual cannabis company and El Blunto , California's top blunt producer to launch two exclusive products - Toad's Breath by CLICK and Runtz by El Blunto. Toad's Breath cannabis mouth spray harnesses the cerebral euphoria and full-body relaxation effects of Tyson 2.0's signature Toad strain. Utilizing CLICK's fast-acting nano-emulsion formula and discrete on-the-go bottle, the Toad's Breath packs a big punch. El Blunto is the world's first cannabis cigar and contains 1.75g of top shelf cannabis flower, hand rolled in a tobacco-free all-natural hemp wrap that's uniquely cured for 72-hours, finished with a custom glass filter tip and encased in a resealable glass tube.

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com . Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Futurola

Since 1996, Futurola has been Amsterdam's leading brand of rolling papers and smoking equipment. Founded by brother and sister Evert & Yvonne Brandenburg, Futurola's roots date back to 1984 when the siblings opened the popular coffee shop, "Future" near Central Station. The Brandenburgs expanded their family business with the launch of Future Bags in 1989, a wholesale storage bag company, made from sustainable materials, designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the coffee shop industry. The duo continued to set the standard for excellence by developing their signature line of high-quality rolling papers and roll-your-own equipment, spawning the renowned Futurola brand in 1996. Now widely recognized as Europe's top brand of hand-crafted rolling papers, rolling machines, and superior smoke accessories, Futurola is expanding its operation by bringing their signature line of products to the U.S. http://www.futurolaUSA.com

About Stündenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining gravity infuser. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser is revolutionizing consumption through design and physics - leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science, which launched in 2012, celebrates 10 years as a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.

About CLICK™

Founded in California, CLICK™ is an innovative leader in cannabis sublingual offerings. Its products are specifically designed to complement its customers' lifestyle with their fast-acting features, great taste and ability to fit in the palm of your hand. When sprayed under the tongue, CLICK™ products deliver approximately 2.5mg of cannabis with each pump. Consumers will feel the effects of any of the four formulations GO, RESTORE, CHILL, and DREAM in as little as six to eight minutes. As small as a tube of chapstick, CLICK™ is discreet and designed to join you wherever life leads. Learn more at clickoriginals.com

About El Blunto

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development is approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (mini-blunts), El Jointo and El Jointito (joints and mini-joints), as well as pouches of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt Kits. El Blunto products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California and Arizona. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tyson 2.0