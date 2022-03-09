Ally and Alex Bowman rev up efforts to save thousands of rescue animals, expand Best Friends Animal Society initiative - Together, the pair will donate more than $170,000 to support 36 no-kill animal shelters, one in every NASCAR Cup Series race location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful inaugural collaboration in 2021, Ally Financial, Alex Bowman, driver of the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, and Best Friends Animal Society are again joining forces to increase aid for animal shelters across the U.S., helping thousands of homeless pets find safe and happy homes.

In 2021, Ally and Bowman donated over $160,000 to Best Friends network partners, which includes local shelters and rescue groups. Now, they are increasing their support to the cause for year two. A combined donation of $4,800, which is a nod to the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, will be given to a Best Friends-affiliated animal shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race this season. As a bonus, Ally will round up its donation to $10,000 per shelter, in any community where Bowman wins a race. The donations from Ally and Bowman will help these animal shelters and rescues support vital staff, as well as cover spaying and neutering, vaccinations, bottle feedings, wellness veterinary care and more.

"Our work with Best Friends Animal Society throughout the 2021 NASCAR season is something that's meant a lot to both Alex and me," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial. "We care deeply about our own rescue pets, and we know these shelters have faced extraordinary challenges over the past few years. Increasing our commitment and working to raise awareness for their cause will ensure more pets lead happy and healthy lives."

In honor of the hundreds of thousands of dogs and cats the nonprofit works to save, Bowman, a passionate supporter of animal rescue and "dog dad" to one shelter pup, Roscoe, will drive a Best Friends-inspired paint scheme at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday. In addition, a donation will be made to the Barn House Community in Peoria, Ariz., to help the organization purchase everyday care materials, expand amenities for the animals and continue its Senior Companion Program.

"The partnership with Best Friends has been really rewarding," Bowman said. "I am a big dog lover so being able to help so many animals is something I am proud of, and I am grateful for Ally's support in teaming up with Best Friends again for 2022. Learning about Best Friends' programs across the country, its sanctuary in Southern Utah and everything that they do has been amazing. Having four wins helped a lot in terms of our donations last year, so hopefully I can go out there and do even better this season to help save them all."

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in America's shelters. To help "Save Them All," Best Friends is actively working to ensure that every shelter in the country is no-kill by 2025 and using donations such as Ally's, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal welfare organization works with more than 3,000 network partners to help homeless animals find loving families.

"Best Friends is thrilled that the partnership with Ally and Alex Bowman is continuing in 2022," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "Through this partnership, not only are funds being donated to help homeless pets across the country, but also Alex and Ally are helping to raise awareness of how every pet lover can be part of the effort to save them all. We are cheering for Alex with every lap he races."

To donate and learn more about Best Friends, visit bestfriends.org/alexbowman.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to about 347,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®.

