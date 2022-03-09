Chestertons Expands Global Citizenship Division

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a notable increase in enquiries for alternative residency schemes, global estate agency, Chestertons Global Franchise Holdings Limited ( www.chestertons.com/franchising ) is expanding its Global Citizenship Division and has appointed industry specialist Sheldon Labuschagne to spearhead this development.

This expansion follows a notable increase in interest in CBI (Citizen by Investment) programs in North America with close to 100% increase compared to early pre-pandemic levels and Canada primarily with further interest from the UK, the Caribbean and Turkey. Traditionally citizenship by investment in emerging markets has been determined by criteria like passport strength, however the pandemic has caused many countries to realign their global mobility strategies.

The driving factors around the increase were initially peaked through restricted mobility during the pandemic. What was previously viewed as an alternative travel document has quickly become a real hedge against rising inflation, global tax incentives, and even the ability to broaden one's family's medical access and this has now often resulted in physical relocation as well. For those able to access the option across North America it has become a very necessary and well-advised long-term financial investment.

Based in Dubai the Chestertons Global Citizenship team will now be headed up by industry specialist Sheldon Labuschagne who specialises in all kinds of immigration and citizenship programmes and brings a huge wealth of experience to the team.

Chestertons is an award-winning firm with Over 200 years in the real estate industry. From its origins in 1805 to today's global operation spanning over 120 offices in 20 countries , Chestertons has enjoyed a long-held reputation for providing expert property insight and on-the-ground delivery to investors, developers, corporate and public sector occupiers, and financial institutions.

Dennis Chan - Global Head of International Sales, comments:

"In the last two years, we have observed a rising trend of our client's seeking advice on alternative residency and citizenship options to have a peace of mind regarding their futures.

Sheldon Labuschagne – Head of Global Citizenship, comments:

"Having taken up the mantle as Head of Global Citizenship, I am extremely excited about what the future holds for our company and the direct Citizenship team here at Chestertons. We have carefully considered the needs of our marketplace and we look forward to providing real long-term value."

