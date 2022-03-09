The Cosmos website platform creates a transparent shopping experience for car shoppers that closes the etailer divide, making it possible for new and used car dealers to compete on a level playing field with national brand e-tailers

DealerOn launches Cosmos: The Automotive Industry's first native, "open-retail" ecommerce website platform The Cosmos website platform creates a transparent shopping experience for car shoppers that closes the etailer divide, making it possible for new and used car dealers to compete on a level playing field with national brand e-tailers

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, the leading provider of powerful digital marketing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers, announced the launch of its new Cosmos website platform. The Cosmos platform marks the evolution of car dealer websites by offering an agnostic digital retailing experience (known as "open retailing") that allows car dealers to showcase monthly payments for vehicles from the moment a shopper arrives on their website.

"Connecting manufacturer data with the dealer's website, Cosmos automates all of a dealer's critical online dealership functions. It creates and syncs vehicle specials, update business profiles, offers, citations, generates digital creative content and landing pages, without the need for expensive third-party add-ons or agencies," said DealerOn CEO Ali Amirrezvani.

Cosmos was launched in beta in late 2020 and is now rolling out across hundreds of dealerships. Cosmos will be premiered at NADA Show 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, March 11th – 13th, 2022 at DealerOn's booth, #4721W

New and existing DealerOn customers can learn more about the Cosmos platform and the host of new features by visiting https://www.dealeron.com/cosmos.

About DealerOn

DealerOn is the leader in automotive digital marketing, providing dealerships with platforms scientifically engineered to generate more leads than the competition, to crafting a web presence as personal as each individual dealership. DealerOn has extensive partnerships with the biggest names in the industry from Ford to GM.

View original content:

SOURCE DealerOn Inc