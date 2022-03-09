New Mental Wellness Brand Introduces Nootropic Gummies to Enhance Daily Life

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New mental wellness brand, No. 8, shows how the power of nootropics and mindful practices can be harnessed to help anyone live a more balanced, harmonious life. The brand's launch comes in the midst of a growing mental health crisis: In the United States, more than 42% of people surveyed by the US Census Bureau reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in December 2020, a 4x increase from the previous year. Data from other surveys suggest that the picture is similar worldwide.

No. 8 introduces four product variants of gummies for Sleep , Energy , Calm , and Focus that are low sugar, vegan, non-gmo, gluten free, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or synthetic fillers.

No. 8 gummies utilize natural nootropics, a type of substance that can support cognitive performance, and only works with those that have been proven effective in randomized, double-blind clinical trials in healthy adult humans. These ingredients are commonly found in plants and herbs in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic practices. In order to ensure no adverse reactions occur, each gummy has been formulated to deliver the minimum effective dosage, and No. 8 is committed to only using FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) ingredients throughout their products.

Energy (Ginger + Yuzu): Formulated with Caffeine (derived from green tea) & L-Theanine to help you feel wakefully alert and grounded.

Focus (Matcha + Mint): Formulated with Sharp-PS® to support concentration and cognitive function, these gummies make it easier to focus on what matters.

Sleep (Elderberry + Peach): Formulated with Melatonin & Vitamin B6 to help ease you into a deeper, more restorative sleep.

Calm (Lychee + Pear): Formulated with Sensoril® Ashwagandha to support lower cortisol levels, making it easier to take stressful situations in stride.

The team is closely advised by members of their Wellness Council, which includes Stanford University and Johns Hopkins-trained Neurosurgeon Dr. Bowen Jiang, MD , Stanford University Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Octavio Choi, MD, PhD , and Nawal Mustafa , a PhD candidate in Clinical Neuropsychology and cognitive Neuroscience researcher. This council helps shape No. 8's products, formulas, content, and resources.

In addition, the brand is committed to sustainability and purposefully designed its packaging to be reused and recycled. Each initial purchase includes a refillable glass jar with a 30-day supply of gummies, and subsequent orders consist of a refill bag containing the next month's supply. All No. 8 products are available to purchase exclusively on No. 8's website, https://8.health/ , where customers can make a one-time purchase of a 30-day supply for $55, or subscribe for $48 per month.

About the Founders:

"When I was 29, a period of health challenges led me to explore the benefits of supplements during my recovery, and continue using them to improve my quality of life. This experience showed me firsthand the value of preventative care, and of a holistic approach to our health and wellbeing. I believe in the power of tools like nootropics, daily exercises for mental resilience, and wellness routines to strengthen our bodies (and minds)." says Co-Founder Kaling Lim

"Building our mental fortitude in an increasingly demanding world is more important now than ever before. It's not something that happens overnight, and it's not the kind of thing that you only need to do once," says Co-Founder & CEO, Trina Chan. "Taking care of your mind should be as routine as brushing your teeth — it's something that needs to be tended to daily in order to maintain it. We need to normalize conversations around mental health. This is our commitment to our community."

About No. 8

No. 8 believes in the power of nootropics to improve our daily lives. The brand leads with science and sustainability, working with proven ingredients and intentional packaging materials. No. 8's mission is to improve the way we feel every day, using a blend of scientifically-proven tools like nootropics and thoughtful habits. For more information, please visit https://8.health/ and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and Pinterest .

