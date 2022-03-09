Pimera Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on PMR-116 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pimera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough medicines for cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need, announced today that an oral presentation on PMR-116 will be delivered at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:


Title:  "PMR-116, a novel inhibitor of ribosome biogenesis with antitumor activity in preclinical models of prostate cancer" 
Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 3:05 PM-3:20 PM

Location: Great Hall AD, New Orleans Convention Center

About PMR-116

PMR-116 is our lead therapeutic in clinical development for multiple cancer indications including solid tumors.  PMR-116 acts through a novel mechanism of action, targeting the RNA polymerase I, or POL I, a transcription factor for MYC driven cancers and other diseases with high unmet medical need.  In preclinical studies, PMR-116 has demonstrated robust preclinical efficacy in multiple MYC-driven models, including those that are resistant to standard-of-care treatments.  PMR-116 is currently in the dose escalation stage of a Phase 1a/b clinical trial being conducted in Australia. Pimera intends to expand the development of PMR-116 in patients with MYC overexpressing solid tumors in a tumor type-agnostic approach. For more information about the ongoing clinical trial, please visit ANZCTR.

About Pimera Therapeutics

Pimera Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough therapeutics for cancer and other major unmet medical needs. Pimera's lead program, PMR-116, is designed to target dysregulated RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcription in MYC-driven cancers.  Pol I transcription of ribosomal RNA genes is tightly regulated downstream of oncogenic pathways, and its dysregulation is a common feature in cancer and other human diseases.  Pimera is advancing PMR-116 through dose escalation in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial being conducted in Australia.

For more information on Pimera, please visit www.pimeratx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pimera Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/Pimera Therapeutics)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pimera-therapeutics-announces-oral-presentation-on-pmr-116-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-aacr-annual-meeting-2022-301499495.html

SOURCE Pimera Therapeutics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.