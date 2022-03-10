Aveshka, Inc. announces its expansion in Huntsville, Alabama

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka is proud to announce its increasing footprint through the opening of a new office in Huntsville, Alabama. Taking its cue from federal customers who are located or who have recently moved to Huntsville, Aveshka aligned its business strategy to support this market.

This move ensures Aveshka provides optimal support for its current customers while expanding its reach to new prospective customers. As the home base for defense technology, Huntsville has nurtured a class of IT talent and now has a greater need for high-tech skill sets.

Aveshka's cybersecurity, technology, and consulting portfolios combined with its deep subject matter expertise are equipped to support the growing Huntsville market.

"Our presence in Huntsville is a force multiplier for Aveshka's business and is a key component of our overall strategic plan for ongoing growth," says Aaron Staley, Aveshka Senior Vice President, Human Capital. "While remote work has become more commonplace, we believe our in-person presence is crucial to cultivating customer relationships and capitalizing on strategic partnerships."

Aveshka participates in an SBA approved mentor protégé joint venture (JV) with Drodex, Inc. who is also headquartered in Huntsville. The JV, CyberPro JV, LLC was recently awarded a spot on the GSA 8(a) STARS III GWAC. This best-in-class small business set aside features a pool of small business industry partners allowing numerous federal government agencies and the DoD to access customized IT service solutions and expanded capabilities for emerging technologies.

Aveshka has a proven track record of providing forward leaning and practical cyber solutions for various clients.

"In addition to STARS III, we have multiple contract vehicles that will allow us to expeditiously bring Aveshka's Federal and DoD experience as well as our capabilities in comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions to the booming Huntsville market," says Kris Lamb, Director, Advanced Programs at Aveshka.

Aveshka's office is located at 600 Boulevard South SW, Suite 104, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. See how Aveshka can support your cybersecurity and IT missions. Contact us at: contactus@aveshka.com.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka supports its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com.

