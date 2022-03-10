CapStone's new supplemental $25MM real estate investment adds to the already substantial cash injection in 2020 and will expand current and future real estate, primarily mixed-use residential development

CapStone Holdings Inc. and Blaq Projects Continue Their Growing Partnership on New State-of-the-Art Real Estate Development in Australia CapStone's new supplemental $25MM real estate investment adds to the already substantial cash injection in 2020 and will expand current and future real estate, primarily mixed-use residential development

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. and WOLLONGONG, Australia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc , a self-funded family office business incubator and investment group – today announced its continued strategic partnership in real estate with Blaq Projects , an innovative property development, construction, and investment company in Australia. Through the collaboration, CapStone set up an ongoing real estate funding platform with a second US$25 million. Blaq Projects will use these funds towards medium-density property development opportunities in the metropolitan areas of Sydney and Illawarra in New South Wales, Australia's highest populated state.

Blaq Projects 3D render of new low-rise mixed-use residential apartments. (PRNewswire)

The Australian partnership further diversifies CapStone Holdings' investment portfolio internationally. CapStone first supported Blaq Projects' US$90 million Dé Mira Commercial Tower, 21-story mixed-use development including 88 residential units and 124,000 square feet of commercial space in Wollongong's medical precinct. CapStone and Blaq Projects will also bring new low-rise mixed-use residential apartments to the Subiaco/Perth area. Construction is expected to begin this summer. All developments are built with state-of-the-art innovative technology and a significant focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

"New South Wales is a beautiful destination poised for substantial economic growth," said Keith J. Stone, Founder and Chairman of CapStone Holdings Inc. "When we started looking for the right international partner, and Blaq Projects was very receptive towards our investment goals. Most importantly, their approach to the construction and quality of the development is important to our investment philosophy. Blaq Projects meets that standard."

"CapStone Holdings' partnership has been instrumental in Blaq Projects' and Wollongong's real estate growth," said Jared Beneru, Managing Director at Blaq Projects. "Having the backing of a financial powerhouse like CapStone Holdings through COVID times enabled us to build over a $1 billion (AUD) real estate pipeline. Together, our vision and goals align to deliver new projects that continue to set the benchmark for the Wollongong CBD."

CapStone Holdings continues to build a robust real estate investment portfolio and offers a unique diversified investment platform. In addition to its recent ventures in Australia, one of its additional significant real estate developments includes the fast-growing City Foundry STL located in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. To view a list of CapStone's investments, visit capstoneholdingsinc.com/portfolio .

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. capstoneholdingsinc.com

About Blaq Projects

Blaq Projects is an innovative property development, construction, and investment company. Throughout the years of experience, Blaq has obtained industry excellence, a culture built on quality and a mindset of providing cost effective building and design solutions. blaqprojects.com.au

