Christie Campus Health Announces Collaboration with Healthy Minds Network

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services for college students, is partnering with The Healthy Minds Network (HMN), one of the nation's premier research organizations contributing to adolescent and young adult mental health, to provide Christie Campus Health's community college partners data to build strong campus communities.

HMN administers the Healthy Minds Study, a population-level survey of post-secondary student mental health, collecting over half a million responses from students at 500+ colleges and universities. Through this collaboration, Christie Campus Health will cover the cost of participation in the renowned Healthy Minds Study for current and future community college clients, to help them gather critical and actionable data on the issues affecting the mental health of community college students today.

COVID has ravaged the mental health of college and university students across the country, with a disproportionate effect on the lives of community college students whose demographics tend to be different when compared to their four-year counterparts. Students attending community college often work, many full-time, while juggling parenting and family responsibilities. With the added challenges of COVID, delving into the issues affecting community college students is critical to building a successful program to support their mental health.

"Our collaboration with Healthy Minds is rooted in our mutual support of colleges and universities as they grapple with issues around student mental health and wellness," said Kate Begley, CEO, Christie Campus Health. "We know through our experience working with community colleges that they often confront different challenges; the data the Healthy Minds Study provides will serve as a foundation for building successful programs on campus with measurable and favorable outcomes."

"There is an urgent opportunity to better understand and address mental health needs in community college settings," said Sarah Ketchen Lipson, Principal Investigator of the Healthy Minds Network and faculty member at the Boston University School of Public Health. "Student-reported data, like we collect through Healthy Minds, are essential for informing future efforts to support community college student wellbeing, including decisions about investments in new programs and resources. This work is especially important for advancing equity not only for student mental health outcomes but also for persistence and retention in higher education. We're thrilled to partner with Christie Campus Health in this important work."

Christie Campus Health partners with more than 150 college and university campuses across the country, delivering best-in-class, evidence-based mental health and wellbeing services –from apps to self-guided online tools; in person and telehealth clinician visits to personalized concierge services - through its comprehensive solution, CONNECT@College, seamlessly integrating with campus student counseling offices.

With CONNECT@College students can access:

Unlimited 24/7 in the moment support from a licensed counselor regardless of time or geographic location

In-person or video therapy sessions at no cost across the US and abroad

Personal Navigators who provide referral and care coordination and guide students to campus and community resources that meet their specific clinical, academic, and financial needs

Choice of licensed counselors by clinical specialty, race/ethnicity, gender, language spoken, and geographical location, with access to therapy in their native language in over 200 countries

Psychiatric prescribing resources available nationwide

A robust Wellness Hub and navigation app, simplifying access to all health and wellbeing services on campus

Headspace, a leading meditation, and mindfulness app proven to reduce stress and anxiety and improve focus, resilience and sleep

SilverCloud, a self-guided, internet-based, cognitive behavioral therapy platform (iCBT). Cognitive behavioral therapy is a short-term form of behavioral treatment, helping students problem solve and see relationships between thoughts, beliefs, and feelings and the behaviors that follow.

Community colleges interested in learning more about the Healthy Minds Study and the Christie Campus Health partnership are invited to participate in an informational webinar on Tuesday, April 5, at 12:00 pm, EST. To register for the event, click here.

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Christie Campus Health is led by a team with decades of experience in college student health, solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy together created CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need.

Christie Campus Health sponsors the Mary Christie Institute, a national non-profit think tank dedicated to improving the emotional well-being of college students. Through convening, research, journalism and advocacy, it is on the leading edge of initiatives and new ideas in college-age behavioral health.

About Healthy Minds Network

The Healthy Minds Network is one of the nation's premier research organizations contributing to understanding and addressing mental health in school settings. HMN is dedicated to improving the mental and emotional well-being of young people through innovative, multidisciplinary scholarship. This work includes the Network's annual Healthy Minds Studies for undergraduate and graduate students as well as employees at colleges and universities. HMN proudly serves as a resource for secondary and post-secondary education administrators, students, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and the greater public.

Sonya Hagopian, Campus Christie Health, shagopian@christiecampus.com; 617.594.2755

Amber Talaski, Healthy Minds Network, tamber@umich.edu

