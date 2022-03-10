CYMBIOTIKA EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET

Top nutritional supplement brand widens access to holistic wellness with eight new products on recently launched Australian site

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically-backed supplements, today announced the release of eight new products available on its Australian website. Following the official market launch and establishment of its Victoria fulfillment center in January 2022, Cymbiotika will now offer a wider range of items that deliver holistic health benefits to Australian consumers.

"This expansion is a huge accomplishment toward our goal of empowering consumers worldwide to reclaim their health," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "We can't wait to see how our brand continues to grow and encourage life-long learning and optimum wellness in the Australian community with the introduction of eight of our most sophisticated, all-natural products."

The new products include:

NMN + Trans-Resveratrol : A way to boost NAD within your cells, with the goal of greater mitochondrial function, DNA repair, cellular metabolism, energy, and more.

Ultimate Pain Balm : A fast-acting balm with plant compounds and stem cells that help to alleviate inflammation and pain from joints, headaches, menstruation, arthritis, and gout.

Topical Magnesium Oil Spray : A powerful spray of magnesium from the Dead Sea that absorbs within minutes and aims to reduce stress, relax muscles, and improve sleep.

ZINC Complex : A blend of three forms of Zinc, as well as Copper and Selenium, that intends to improve hair loss, alertness, sexual development, reproductive function, and more.

Apple Cider Vinegar : Capsules with acetic acid from 100% organic apples, to help support a healthy immune system, faster metabolism, and greater insulin resistance.

Probiotic : A 4-in-1 gut health solution including 19 powerful probiotic strains, to assist with balance in the gut microbiome, reduced gas, bloating and digestive issues, and more.

Synergy Vitamin B12 : An organic blend of B12, B6, and L-methylfolate, with the goal of improving mood and memory, neurological function, and heart and bone health.

Adrenal Super Tonic : A tonic with a myriad of potential benefits for overall wellbeing, including balanced mood, controlled stress, depression, and anxiety levels, stabilized serum cortisol, and more.

These new items add to the company's existing line of supplements for whole-body health, which can provide necessary vitamins and nutrients for immunity-building, improved cognitive function, gut health, better sleep, and more. With the support of Cymbiotika's curated Australian website and interactive health quiz, customers will be able to determine which of the new solutions best suits their wellness needs.

Cymbiotika's products are intentionally crafted with superior health in mind, and always free of synthetics, GMOS, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives, or sugars. For product details and more information on Cymbiotika, please visit www.cymbiotika.com.au .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity.

